No.5 Penn State looked to keep the good times rolling against an uneven Marquette team in the Long Island Metro Cup.

However, the Golden Eagles played spoiler and were able to knock off the top-five team by a score of 12-11.

Penn State beat three top-10 teams three consecutive weeks in a row, but the unranked 3-3 Marquette Golden Eagles gave the blue and white trouble.

Penn State had its chances, but on the offensive end it never woke up. The Golden Eagles were able to snap the Nittany Lions’ four-game winning streak by controlling the time of possession and dominating the face off battle.

In the first quarter, both teams were feeling each other out and scoring was at a premium. At the start of the second, the Golden Eagles were able to gain the momentum after scoring two goals within blink of an eye to get a 4-2 lead.

Fogo Grant Evans won back to back face-offs, and even scored the second goal all by himself. Evans' solo goal was finished after ripping a shot past Jack Fracyon from distance.

Marquette had another golden opportunity after going a man up because of an unnecessary roughness penalty in the middle of the second quarter. However, the Nittany Lions’ defense stood strong.

Then, slowly but surely, Penn State worked its way back into the game. TJ Malone was able to secure a rebound and then quickly found the back of the cage to make it a 4-3 game.

Malone then assisted Jake Morin to tie the game up at four toward the end of the second quarter. After knocking on the door, the Nittany Lions were granted a penalty and went a man up. Right after, Chris Jordan got Penn State the lead back.

The Golden Eagles wouldn’t go away though. Marquette continued to dominate the face-off battle and gain extra possessions. The Golden Eagle scored two goals in a row at the end of half to get the lead back, after winning two consecutive face-offs.

The third quarter was more of the same, a defensive battle. Andrew Bowman was the one player getting what he wanted on the offensive end. The Nittany Lions had no answer for the British Columbia native. Bowman had three goals on the day and two of them came in the third.

Jack Traynor inched Penn State closer in the fourth, but every time it seemed the Nittany Lions were making a comeback, Marquette had an answer. Luke Blanc quickly responded with a goal of his own to make it 11-8. Marquette’s recipe to success was long methodical possessions.

A play that defined the effort given by both teams came at the end of the game. After a face-off, there was a loose ball and Mason Woodward sacrificed his body to jump on the loose ball and get possession for Marquette with two minutes left to ice the game.

The Golden Eagles outplayed and out-hustled the Nittany Lions, they were first to every loose ball and seemed more prepared to play on Saturday.

Penn State scored two in a row within the final minute, but it was a little too late.

Both teams had a similar amount of shots, but the ultimate difference-maker was the face-offs, as Evans won 19 for Maruqette. Penn State will now head into conference play fresh off a disappointing result against a struggling Marquette team.

