Coming off of a recent 13-10 loss against Johns Hopkins, Penn State will hope to change its luck against No. 4 Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, this Saturday.

This is the Nittany Lions’ last game of the regular season, meaning the Big Ten Tournament is just around the corner.

The Scarlet Knights hold an impressive 11-2 record, with their losses coming to two teams ranked above them — No. 1 Maryland and No. 3 Princeton.

Alongside its record, Rutgers is undefeated at its home stadium, Yurcak Field, this year. The only two losses it has sustained were handed to it on the road.

Penn State has an overall record of 8-7 against Rutgers; however, the last time the two teams met in April 2021, the Scarlet Knights bested the blue and white 22-10.

The last time the Nittany Lions beat Rutgers was in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament in Piscataway. Penn State won handily, 18-6, with former attackmen Mac O’Keefe and Grant Ament both scoring hat tricks.

Current senior attackman TJ Malone also recorded a hat trick that game. However, he has missed this season due to an undisclosed preseason injury.

Penn State will look for that same type of defensive resilience in its matchup this Saturday, as Rutgers boasts the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country, averaging 15.46 goals per game.

The majority of these goals were contributed by a trio of attackmen — junior Ross Scott, senior Mitch Bartolo and senior Brian Cameron. These three have scored 31, 30 and 25 goals on the year, respectively.

But Rutgers’ offensive threat doesn’t stop there.

Two midfielders also have 20 or more goals this year as well. Senior Ronan Jacoby has bagged 28 goals this season, and sophomore Shane Knobloch has notched 24.

Another unique statistic Rutgers boasts is the 13th-ranked assists per game in the country, averaging 8.31 assists.

Along with leading the team in goals, Scott also leads the Scarlet Knights in assists as well by chipping in 21.

However, Penn State has been coming into its own lately, particularly looking at freshman attackman Will Peden and junior midfielder/attackman Mac Costin.

Peden leads the team with 20 assists, having recorded two or more assists in six games this year, including three in the team’s recent loss against Johns Hopkins.

Costin leads the team in goals with 19, including a hat trick against the Blue Jays — his second hat trick of the season.

Senior defenseman Brayden Peck has returned from injury as well, further bolstering a shaky blue and white defense.

Penn State has a mountain to climb, though, as Rutgers should provide one of the toughest tests of the year for this young Nittany Lion squad.

This game also carries implications for the impending Big Ten Tournament as well.

If the Nittany Lions can pull off an upset, it will secure them the five-seed in the tournament ahead of Michigan.

Rutgers has already locked itself in place as the two-seed, meaning that along with top-seeded Maryland, it has secured a first-round bye in the new playoff format.

Penn State will likely play the fourth seed in the playoffs then, which is looking like a rematch against Johns Hopkins or Ohio State — two teams that have already defeated the Nittany Lions this season.

While revenge is surely on the mind of coach Jeff Tambroni and his squad, the team must pass the test posed to them by the Scarlet Knights first — one that few have passed this year.

