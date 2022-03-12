Despite a productive second and third period, Penn State tasted defeat against fourth-ranked Cornell.

Cornell started hot, scoring six unanswered goals, with senior attackman John Piatelli netting the first three goals of the match.

Sophomore attacker Jake Morin scored a much-needed goal to get the Nittany Lions on the board. The goal provided momentum for the blue and white, as senior midfielder Dan Reaume ended the first period with another goal, cutting the lead to 6-2.

Penn State came ready to play in the second period, as it outscored the bears 6-1 in the period, taking an 8-7 lead into halftime.

Freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck netted twice and freshman midfielder Ethan Long netted twice as well. To round out the period’s scoring, junior midfielder Mac Costin and junior midfielder Grant Haus also scored.

The Nittany Lions ended the period on a 5-0 scoring run, taking momentum with them into halftime.

Cornell opened the third period with four goals, but then the blue and white pulled one back through Costin, bringing Cornell’s lead to 10-9.

Cornell struck three more times before senior midfielder Jack Kelly scored, bringing the score to 13-10 at the end of the third period.

Cornell started the final period quickly, scoring right off of the faceoff. Less than 30 seconds later, Brenfleck scored again to cancel out that goal.

Soon after a faceoff win, freshman attacker Will Peden scored to lessen the Bear’s three-goal lead to two, and Long scored his third to cut it to one.

At the 8:38 mark, sophomore midfielder Luke Mercer netted the equalizer for the Nittany Lions, however after a Haus penalty, Cornell took the lead again.

After yet another blue and white faceoff win, Mercer equalized again for Penn State, drawing the score level with just over five minutes left to play.

With under two minutes left to play, however, Cornell capitalized on a turnover and scored to take the lead. The Bears would hang onto this lead for a 16-15 win over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State can rely on the youth

The Nittany Lions may have dropped the game, but there lies a bright spot within the heart of the team. Brenfleck and Long have consistently provided a spark for Penn State this year when things have looked tough.

Down 6-0, two goals by each of these freshmen helped motivate Penn State to a halftime lead. Not to mention Sophomores Mercer and Morin, and fellow freshman Will Peden getting on the scoresheet late, too.

Despite the loss of Mac O’Keefe and other solid players, the youth of this Penn State team continues to prove itself at a high level against these high opponents.

Turnovers prove costly

Cornell capitalized on turnovers numerous times throughout the match, with the winner being scored off of one.

Penn State turned the ball over three more times than the bears did Saturday, and in turn, the bears caused more turnovers than the blue and white as well.

Cornell took advantage of these turnovers, making the Nittany Lions pay for their errant ball handling.

Turnovers have proved costly for Penn State throughout the year, and the team will hope to exercise greater production with the ball in the future.

Playing to the competition

Despite losing this match and the prior match to sixth-ranked Penn, each of these losses only came by one goal, 16-15 and 10-9, respectively.

The Nittany Lions gave Cornell everything it could’ve handled this match and continue to prove their worth on the field.

Beating Yale earlier in the year and coming close against these top-10 opponents shows the type of ambition and fight head coach Jeff Tambroni wants out of his players.

However, Penn State playing to the level of its opponents has negatives, too, as early-season defeats against unranked Villanova, Vermont and St. Joseph’s shows.

