Penn State’s most recent road trip to Columbus didn’t end like it would have hoped Friday.

The Nittany Lions dropped their fifth match on the bounce in a 18-9 loss to No. 11 Ohio State to continue their winless start to the Big Ten season.

The first frame went Ohio State’s way, with the Buckeyes opening up an early two-goal lead.

The Nittany Lions went back and forth with the home team in the first period, as the blue and white got two goals from Jeb Brenfleck and one from Mac Costin to keep Ohio State's close at 4-3.

The Buckeyes began to take control of the match in the second quarter as it outscored Penn State 5-1 halfway into the second frame. After hat tricks from Colby Smith and Jackson Reid, the Buckeyes led the Nittany Lions 10-4 at the half.

Ohio State continued to pour it on in the second half with quick strikes from senior attackman Jack Myers and Scott White to extend its lead.

It was all Buckeyes in the third quarter, as they managed to hold the Penn State offense scoreless until Will Peden dodged to the inside for a goal to put the Nittany Lions within nine.

Peden’s goal ended a more than 25 minute scoring drought for the Penn State offense, as Costin found a goal in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Ohio State led heading into the final frame, 14-6.

Ohio State protected the ball and ran the clock down to give Penn State its eighth loss of the season and second in Big Ten play.

Deadly attacking trio

Penn State knew the names to stop going into Friday’s matchup.

The Buckeyes three top scorers — Smith, Myers and Reid — each had more than 20 goals in 2022 before the start of the matchup.

Against the blue and white, the trio accounted for 12 of Ohio State’s 18 total goals on a night where Penn State's defense came up short on its biggest assignments

Costin proves crucial

Mac Costin is likely the future for this Penn State team. His consistency was a bright spot despite the season the Nittany Lions are having.

Costin has now scored in six straight games, with five of them against ranked opponents including Maryland, Penn, Yale, Cornell and, now, Ohio State.

The junior midfielder added to his impressive season by tallying a hat trick against the Buckeyes, giving him 14 goals on the year for coach Jeff Tambroni and company.

Turnover battle factor

Turnovers have been huge for Penn State all season long, and the matchup against the Buckeyes was a must-win for both teams.

In the loss, the Nittany Lions dropped the turnover battle 19-16. Meanwhile, the blue and white narrowly edged the Buckeyes in the faceoff battle, winning 16-14.

There were points in this game where the Nittany Lions hinted at a comeback, but Ohio State’s ability to protect the ball and take over possession are what doomed the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions have now fallen to 2-8 on the year and will return home next Friday, April 8 for a matchup against Michigan.

