Throughout the first half of the season, Penn State has been riddled with tricky matches, injuries and unfortunately close losses.

Losing their last three games to Penn, Cornell and Bucknell all by one goal a piece has undoubtedly taken a psychological toll on the Nittany Lions, and with a chip on their shoulder, the team is looking to bounce back against top-ranked Maryland this Sunday.

This Sunday also marks the start of Big Ten divisional play for the Nittany Lions, and head coach Jeff Tambroni is looking forward to the new challenges his team is set to face, with the Big Ten offering a number of ranked opponents.

The first half of the season also offered stiff competition to the blue and white, with losses being dealt by the No. 4 and No. 6-ranked teams in the country, Cornell and Penn, with a massive win coming against No. 5 Yale.

However, the Nittany Lions are on a tough three-match skid, losing their last three contests, against Bucknell, Cornell and Penn by only one goal a piece.

When commenting about his team’s performance against Bucknell, Tambroni said, “I don't think we competed as hard as we needed to against Bucknell.”

With Penn State being a nationally competitive team with large ambitions, it’s fair to say that it hasn’t been competing at the level it needs to to win these close games.

Injuries have played a part in this streak too, as just last game against Bucknell, seven players were left unavailable for the blue and white, including senior defensive captain Brett Funk and second leading scorer, senior attackman Jack Traynor.

On the basis of injuries, Tambroni said as a coach it is his duty to help “manage” the “big picture,” which includes helping limit injuries.

“There have been a lot of guys who have just stepped up at some opportunistic times and they've done a great job,” Tambroni said. “So the next man up is certainly a challenging philosophy to live with if you're being hit with too many (injuries) at the same time.”

The next man up philosophy has indeed played a large part for this year’s team.

Young players such as freshman attackmen Jeb Brenfleck and Will Peden have been able to step into important attacking roles on the team when others haven’t.

Although young, both Brenfleck and Peden have had influential contributions, with Peden chipping in a team-leading 14 assists throughout the season, and Brenfleck totalling 13 goals, with only Traynor and senior midfielder Jack Kelly scoring more.

In defense, with the absence of Funk, redshirt junior keeper Aleric Fyock has had to put on some impressive displays, as well as the other defenseman, to keep them in close matches this year.

The Nittany Lions have had some holes to fill in their squad this year, between graduating seniors, injuries, and illness, but Tambroni believes his squad is capable of reaching higher heights.

“I think it's important for our guys to recognize that just because other bodies are on the field doesn't guarantee wins,” Tambroni said, “making plays, playing hard together, and learning from what we've had has to come with us.”

Moving forward into conference play, and with a weekend off from matches, Tambroni is looking for a refreshed Penn State squad that’s ready to go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the country.

There are hopes that the injury bug will lessen its grip on this Penn State team, and that there will be better results to come in the matches left to play.

“With a second half of the season with a far greater and healthier team, I do think this will give us a greater chance to have more success in the latter half of the year than in the former,” Tambroni said.

