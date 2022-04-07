In a relatively mediocre season for Penn State, good news has been difficult to come by.

Losing five straight games, going 0-2 in the Big Ten and dealing with injuries to crucial players has hampered this Nittany Lion team from achieving heights it has in the past.

However, there are some bright spots on the team, as it looks to finish out this year strong and gain momentum for the Big Ten Tournament and beyond.

Attackmen duo of freshman Will Peden and redshirt freshman Jeb Brenfleck have certainly caught the eye of the fans, with both players posting meaningful contributions in the absence of TJ Malone and Jack Traynor.

However, the player who has really shined through this season has been junior midfielder Mac Costin.

Costin was brought into the blue and white fold after an incredibly successful freshman season at Utah.

Before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus, Costin tallied 11 goals and one assist across six matches, scoring a hat-trick in two of those matches.

His freshman year success earned the Haverford, Pennsylvania, native a transfer to Penn State, where in his sophomore year, he only played in five matches, tallying just one goal.

Despite the lack of playing time last year, Costin has solidified himself as a must-start player for the Nittany Lions, and arguably, he’s one of the most fun players to watch for this youthful squad.

Over the course of this season, Costin is currently tied for third-most goals on the team with 14, and he has three assists to his name as well.

In the season opener, Costin bagged two scores, but then went cold for a three-game stretch against Villanova, Vermont and Saint Joseph’s.

Since that dip in form though — he’s been electric.

Arguably Penn State’s most consistent goal threat, Costin has scored a goal in every one of the last six games, with five of those matches coming against teams in the top 10.

He netted twice against No. 5 Yale, No. 8 Penn, No. 6 Cornell and unranked Bucknell. He scored again against No. 1 Maryland and in the defeat against No. 9 Ohio State over the weekend to grab his third career hat trick.

Playing as a midfielder, Costin poses a unique threat to defenses from the middle of the field with a lethal scoring touch. His offensive production on the team is also unmatched as well.

Costin leads the Nittany Lions in shots (62), shots on goal (33), sixth on the team for total points (17), and he boasts an impressive shots on goal percentage with just over 50% of his shots hitting the target.

According to the stat sheet, every time Costin shoots and hits the target, there is just over a 42% chance that that ball is hitting the back of the net.

Alongside his stat-based production, Costin puts on a show for the fans as well. He is engaging, and makes runs from deep in the midfield that allow his teammates to break off into offensive positions.

His positional and passing awareness is often key to finishing attacks, and his consistency in front of the goal has placed him on my list of the most valuable players within this squad.

He is incredibly versatile, and a great example of this trait came against Cornell, when he recorded one of his most productive outings.

Alongside a pair of goals, Costin also grabbed two assists as well. Although Brenfleck stole the show with a hat trick, Costin led the team in shots and shots on goal yet again — with 10 shots and six on target.

But this isn’t the only game of the year that Costin has led this blue and white team in those respective categories.

He also led the team in shots and shots on target in the Nittany Lions’ last game out against Ohio State, with nine shots and four on target.

To further prove his offensive worth on this team, Costin has also tallied at least five shots in eight of Penn State’s 10 games this year.

With the absence of TJ Malone and Jack Traynor this year, Costin has refound his scoring touch that earned him a transfer away from the Utes.

Without his scoring consistency and overall offensive production, Penn State would find itself in a much deeper hole than it is now. Costin has been a shining hope in an otherwise dismal season.

He will need to continue to perform this well too, as it doesn’t get any easier from here.

With Michigan and Rutgers left on the regular-season docket in the Nittany Lions along with a scrappy John Hopkins team, if Costin can continue to play his best lacrosse to close this campaign, the Nittany Lions have much better odds to finish strong.