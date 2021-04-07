All season, Penn State veteran Mac O’Keefe has been chasing down a certain player that holds one of the most prestigious records in collegiate lacrosse.

Justin Guterding is the Division I record holder for career goals at 212, which he set during his Duke career from 2015-2018.

Over his years as a Nittany Lion, the Syosset, New York, native has been inching closer and closer to Guterding’s record.

After the seventh game of the season against Maryland, the graduate attackman is just three goals away from tying the all-time goal record.

As O’Keefe comes within finger length of the record, here are some of his biggest goals throughout his five-year career donning the blue and white.

1

The first goal was the one that started it all for one of Penn State’s most decorated players.

O’Keefe’s first goal was in his first start on the offensive front for the Nittany Lions as they faced Robert Morris on Feb. 4, 2017.

His first goal would not be the only one of the game. On the day, the freshman led the team in goals with seven as the blue and white went on to beat the Colonials 15-11.

O’Keefe was not the only notable freshman that made an appearance in the lopsided win over Robert Morris.

Current Penn State goalie Colby Kneese and faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri also made their freshmen debuts.

O’Keefe’s first goal kicked off a freshman campaign where he would go on to break the school single-season record.

In his freshman season, he passed Bill Hess for the most goals in a single season with 51. Hess’ previous record was 49 scores in one season.

The Nittany Lion captain’s first goal and game would foreshadow the success the wide-eyed freshman from New York would have in Happy Valley.

138

Only O’Keefe could break his own record for most goals in a season as a Nittany Lion after his freshman year.

His 138th goal came in 2019 when the blue and white took on Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

In the previous game, O’Keefe tied his record of 51 goals in the final game of the regular season against Rutgers.

In that game, he had five goals to lead Penn State to beat the Scarlet Knights 14-13 and end the regular season on a high note.

The then-junior entered the first round of the conference tournament just one solid strike from beating his own record.

The decorated striker hit the mark on a man-up opportunity in the first two minutes of the game. O’Keefe would go on to score two more goals in the contest.

The Nittany Lions ultimately defeated Rutgers 18-6 and advanced in the Big Ten Tournament.

146

O’Keefe’s 146th goal was one of the most impactful goals of his career.

The 146th score would be solidified in Penn State history with a Big Ten Championship in the trophy case in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions squared off against Johns Hopkins in the 2019 Big Ten Championship game.

The conference title game was a tug-of-war match with both teams taking the lead, but the blue and white held the upper hand going into the final minutes of the game.

In the final minute of the contest, the Blue Jays tied the game up with a pair of goals from then-freshman attackman Joey Epstein, sending the game to overtime at 17 apiece.

Then-freshman attackman TJ Malone passed the ball to O’Keefe, giving him an open look at the goal. He fired it into the back of the net, which sealed the game for Penn State.

O’Keefe finished the game with six goals and was honored as the Most Valuable Player of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions’ MVP would give the blue and white its first ever Big Ten Championship title.

200

The 200th goal put O’Keefe on the Mount Rushmore of goal scorers in Division I lacrosse.

Before O’Keefe, 200 goals had only been surpassed by two other players at the Division I level. The only other two people to pass the milestone were Guterding and fellow Duke alumnus Zack Greer.

O’Keefe’s 200th goal came in the middle of his final regular season at Penn State against Michigan.

Like his 138th goal, O’Keefe’s ticket to the elite club of 200 goal scorers was cashed early.

He took no time to find the back of the net, scoring in the first two minutes of the game. O’Keefe would go on to have a hat trick on the day.

In the process, O’Keefe passed Albany’s Connor Fields for the third spot on the all-time goal scorer list.

The graduate attackman's 200th goal would be lost in the mud as the Nittany Lions were upset by the Wolverines 17-10 to drop to 1-4 on O’Keefe’s fifth season.