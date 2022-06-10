In 2019, Penn State had one of its most high-powered teams in program history.

The Nittany Lions posted a record of 16-2, going undefeated in Big Ten play to capture both the regular and postseason tournament titles.

As the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the blue and white captured the program’s first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship with an 18-17 overtime victory over Johns Hopkins.

Penn State would enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. From there, it would make it all the way to championship weekend before losing in the semifinals to the runner-up Yale.

Both of its losses on the year came at the hands of the Bulldogs, dropping a game to them in the early part of the season too.

The Nittany Lions finished the season ranked No. 3 in the nation after holding the No. 1 spot in the polls for over two months during the regular season.

But just how high powered was this team?

The blue and white averaged a staggering 17.94 goals per game, which was more than two better than any other team in the nation.

The two leaders of the electrifying offense were Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe.

O’Keefe led all of college lacrosse in 2019 with 78 goals and tied the record for most NCAA Tournament goals in a game with nine against Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals.

O’Keefe was named second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Tournament MVP as a junior.

Before graduating Penn State, O’Keefe cemented his name in the record books as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA lacrosse history with 221 career goals — a record that has yet to be broken.

While O’Keefe was the sharpshooting scorer, Ament was the savvy “point guard” of the offense.

Ament had arguably his best season in 2019 when he was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, an honor given to the best player in college lacrosse each year.

The offense flourished under Ament’s lead as the shifty attackman created holes in the defense that led to easy looks for his teammates. Ament set the record for most assists in a season in NCAA history with 96, while adding 30 goals to lead the nation in total points with 126.

Ament was voted Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and received first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Defensively, the blue and white was led by goalkeeper Colby Kneese, who finished 19th in the nation in saves with 185. The defense gave up 11.05 goals per contest, with Kneese starting in every single game.

In front of the everyday goaltender were defenseman Chris Sabia and Nick Cardile, who joined Kneese on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.

After starting the season with three straight double-digit wins, the stacked Nittany Lions traveled to New Haven, Connecticut, where they dropped a thriller 14-13 to Yale.

The main difference in both matchups against the Bulldogs was at the faceoff circle.

In the first contest, Penn State won just over 19% of draws, gathering six faceoff victories versus Yale’s 25. In the semifinals of the national tournament, Yale won 28, while the first-seeded blue and white controlled half of that total on its way to a 21-17 loss.

In between losses to Yale, the Nittany Lions continued their domination, sweeping through conference play while coming up with statement wins over some of the most storied programs in college lacrosse.

The blue and white took down multiple ranked opponents during the campaign, including No. 2 Cornell, behind six goals from O’Keefe, and a road win against No. 3 Maryland, behind a hat trick from then-sophomore Jack Kelly.

As the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, the red hot Nittany Lions dominated UMBC 25-10 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, the O’Keefe-led team secured a 21-14 victory over another player-of-the-year finalist in Loyola Maryland’s Pat Spencer.

Even though the historic run fell short, the 2019 team will forever be in the history books as the first to win a Big Ten Tournament and the first to make the national semifinals.

While Penn State has struggled since, with most of the 2019 roster gone, the future's still bright in Happy Valley with a loaded underclass gaining experience the last couple of years.

Standout players such as Matt Traynor, who scored one goal against Johns Hopkins this past season, and TJ Malone, who didn’t play at all in 2022 after sustaining a hip injury that required multiple surgeries, will look to lead the team back to the NCAA Tournament.

The future is bright as coach Jeff Tambroni looks to build another championship weekend team and win Penn State its first-ever national title.

