'Leave it better than you found it' | The oral history of Penn State men's lacrosse

The term “brotherhood” is often thrown around like a lacrosse ball is thrown around the perimeter.

While many sports programs and franchises throughout history have been able to create a true brotherhood, many others have failed.

For Penn State men’s lacrosse, creating a family atmosphere for a group of competitors who hold themselves and their teammates accountable at all times — what former Penn State All-American defenseman Chris Sabia calls a brotherhood — took nearly 100 years.

Before Jeff Tambroni was hired as head coach, before winning a Big Ten Championship and before becoming a national powerhouse in college lacrosse, Penn State men’s lacrosse was one of the smallest programs the university had — one that didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament in the first 32 years of the event.

Understanding where Penn State men’s lacrosse began is essential to fully comprehend its rise to prominence.

Originally a junior varsity sport at Penn State until it’s eighth season as a program in 1921, the Nittany Lions were listed as independent until joining the Eastern College Athletic Conference in 2000.

For years, the blue and white was barely recognized across the University Park campus, as football reigned supreme.

That is, until a group of five football players picked up some sticks in the 1970s.

With around two scholarships to give out among ten guys, Penn State’s lacrosse program struggled to bring in recruits.

However, with a few football players already on scholarship — team captain Buddy Tesner, future NFL linebacker Jim Rosecrans and offensive lineman Rich Caravella — then-head coach Dick Pencek was given a few significant consolation prizes without having to give up any scholarships.

When Rich Mauti, a wide receiver and midfielder from East Meadow, New York, joined Penn State’s football team in 1975, he heard of his teammates who played both football and lacrosse and sought permission to do the same.

“I loved lacrosse way more than football,” Mauti, who spent seven years in the NFL, told The Daily Collegian. “Lacrosse was much more fun.”

So, with Mauti granted permission to play both sports by Joe Paterno — along with a number of other football players — people started to pay attention to Penn State’s lacrosse team for the first time since its founding as a varsity sport 54 years prior.

“We were drawing 3,000 people to Jeffrey Field on Thursday nights,” Mauti said. “Part of it was the draw because four or five of us were playing football, but it really gave us the recognition that the lacrosse team had never had.”

While the increase in crowd numbers was one positive to having football players on the lacrosse team, the other came on the field.

The team was actually good.

“When you win, it can be the greatest thing since sliced bread,” Mauti said. “People wanted to be associated with winners, and we were winning.”

With linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers playing a game not meant to be nearly as physical as football, of course this new look Penn State lacrosse team was going to perform differently than other squads.

Naturally, this Nittany Lion team played a much rougher sport of lacrosse than the rest of its competition.

What made this team unique was that it could have a nearly 360-pound goalie in Rich Caravella, an All-American in lacrosse, run out of the goal and deck someone at midfield.

“Those were the kind of rough and tough things we could take from the football field and bring to the lacrosse field,” Mauti said. “They were things we could do back then, but [they] have since changed the rules.”

Of course having a number of football players on the lacrosse team was very unique for the Nittany Lions on the field. But the connections made off of the field were the biggest difference-maker of all — the first documented signs of true brotherhood in the Penn State men’s lacrosse program.

“In football, a team can have 120 guys, but in lacrosse there are groups of 10 to 15 people who just bond,” Mauti said. “We did everything together. We helped each other on and off the field, even academically.”

“That’s the number one key to success as a team,” Mauti said. “You’ve got to be on the same page, you’ve got to have the trust and faith in your teammates that they’re going to be there for you and you’re going to be there for them.”

But when these football/lacrosse players graduated, the program’s popularity quickly faded and wouldn’t pick back up until nearly 40 years later.

***

By 2011, Jeff Tambroni was one of the best coaches in the sport. In 10 years at Cornell, Tambroni had turned the Big Red into a legitimate powerhouse.

Under Tambroni, Cornell won eight straight Ivy League regular season championships and made the NCAA Tournament Final Four in three of his last four seasons with the program (2007, 2009 and 2010), even advancing it to the National Championship in 2009.

So, it came as much of a surprise to the lacrosse world when Tambroni decided to pack his bags and head to Happy Valley, where the Nittany Lions were coming off their worst season in program history.

One thing that didn’t come as a surprise was Penn State’s immediate improvement under Tambroni’s reign.

Only three years after a disastrous inaugural season in the CAA when the Nittany Lions went 2-11, Tambroni led the blue and white to its second conference championship win in program history and only its third NCAA Tournament berth.

Immediately after the end of the 2013 season, Penn State announced it would be playing one final season in the CAA before joining the newly established Big Ten conference for the 2015 season.

***

After the death of their son, Connor, who was a goalkeeper at Penn State until his fatal car accident in 2015, Bill and Penny Darcey were most worried about keeping his legacy alive for years to come.

Connor was a one-year starter in net for Tambroni’s program and earned an All-Big Ten Tournament Team nod in the 2015 season.

But his legacy goes much beyond the crease.

“I think when you lose someone so young like Connor, your biggest worry is that you know he didn’t finish his life and that people won’t know him,” Penny said.

So when Tambroni made it his priority to implement Connor’s No. 16 into the program as much as he could, obviously Connor’s parents were thrilled.

“To end every workout, we did 16 push-ups,” Sabia said. “We would do 16 chants at the end of practice.”

But what has been the most long standing No. 16 tradition of all is one that Sabia — along with Matt Sexton, Ryan Keenan and Nick Cardile — have all been honored to participate in: the wearing of the No. 16 jersey, which is passed down to one senior every season.

If the No. 16 jersey tradition does anything, it has kept Connor’s legacy alive within the program and beyond.

“I always hear stories of little kids who wear No. 16,” Penny Darcey said. “A boy from Little Rock, Arkansas, wears No. 16 when he plays sports, and in his art class he made a coaster out of trivet with the No. 16, Connor and an American flag.”

With the No. 16 tradition having such an influential effect on younger generations, one can only imagine how it feels for the players, like Sabia, who are bestowed the number.

Sabia, who was given the honor by Keenan prior to the 2019 season, believes wearing the number has completely changed his lifestyle off the field and his mentality on it.

“I can tell you as soon as I got that number and that jersey, a lot of things changed for me as a player and a person,” Sabia said. “It’s the coolest sports tradition that I’ve ever been a part of.”

Another tradition revolving around numbers — specifically the No. 16 — is one that takes place at the annual lacrosse banquet at the end of every season.

In this tradition, started by Tambroni a few years ago, every player is called on by number order and every alumnus who wore the number before stands with them.

When Tambroni gets to the No. 16, the crowd breaks into applause and emotions take over.

“It brings tears to my eyes every time,” Bill Darcey said. “It’s truly incredible.”

***

The season after Connor’s death, Penn State’s second in the Big Ten, the team immediately started to improve.

Much of this improvement can be attributed to the presence of attackman Grant Ament, who led the team in points in his first season in Happy Valley.

But while the team was winning more games than the season prior, Ament wasn’t necessarily satisfied with the culture and focus of his teammates.

“In terms of culture, we had a lot of guys who really seemed to care,” Ament told the Collegian. “But I don’t think we were all unified.”

The next season, the team was much better than any in distant memory.

With the additions of Mac O’Keefe, Colby Kneese and Nick Cardile, the 2017 squad was bound to make a huge jump.

“That year was a really big stepping stone for us because we knew we had the potential to be great,” Ament said. “We just didn’t know how to channel that energy.”

The next season, the blue and white hoped to continue its development.

But with an injured foot sidelining him for the entirety of the 2018 season, Ament would have to wait another year to take the Nittany Lions to the next level: winning a Big Ten Championship and making a run at a national title.

And that they did.

With a brand new Panzer Stadium, Ament, Sabia and O’Keefe — who led the NCAA in goals that season with 78, including a game winner in overtime of the Big Ten championship — would lead Penn State to a program best 16-2 record and a run at national championship that ended in heartbreaking fashion against No. 5-ranked Yale in the semifinal.

“Obviously I would have loved to win a national championship,” Ament said. “But you have to realize, it’s really hard to get the Final Four, and we did that for the first time in 107 years.”

If 2019 meant anything to Penn State, it was the first year things really fell into place for the program.

“That year we realized we could really be great,” Ament said. “But it wasn’t going to happen unless we were locked in everyday on a consistent basis.”

At the end of the day, a national championship was not won, and it was time for Ament and the rest of the team to get back to work.

“We were the team of firsts in a lot of ways in State College,” Ament said. “We wanted to make sure that we left our stamp in State College, but truthfully my mentality was always to take the next step.”

But for a 2020 squad looking to take the next step, the Nittany Lions only got in seven games before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

And just like that, Ament’s college career was over.

“We gave everything we had,” Ament said. “And I was okay with that. I was okay with hanging up the helmet.”

Through big wins, injuries and disappointing finishes, Ament embodied Nittany Lion lacrosse.

By the end of his college career, he was a three-time All-American, sixth in career assists in NCAA history and first in points in Big Ten and program history.

“Comparing our freshman year to our senior year — the way practice was, the way the weight room was, the way we conducted ourselves on campus — it was just so different,” Ament said. “There’s a saying in the locker room, ‘leave it better than you found it,’ and that’s something I think we all took personally.”

While his playing career may be over, Ament is surely not finished with Penn State lacrosse — as with anyone who goes through the program.

“What I think is the coolest part of being a lacrosse member is once you hang up the jersey, your time is not over,” Ament said. “Being a part of the Penn State program is for life.”

The program, the coaches and the teammates are family for Ament and always will be.

“I’d be willing to go to bat for just about anybody on that team,” Ament said. “I need to stay involved with the team because it is one large family, and I can still make an impact as an alumnus.”