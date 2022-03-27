The offensive woes continued for Penn State men’s lacrosse as it opened conference play Sunday night against No. 1 Maryland at Panzer Stadium.

A slow start doomed the Nittany Lions in this contest, dropping their fourth straight game in an 18-7 blowout loss.

Maryland came into this game riding momentum from a 23-12 victory against then-No. 2 Virginia, imposing its dominance early in Happy Valley, quickly jumping out to a 4-0 advantage.

Penn State’s offense was quiet all game, as the Nittany Lions were able to break the drought when Will Peden found the net with 3:34 remaining in the first frame.

Peden and Nils Barry collected two goals apiece for the Nittany Lions, with Mac Costin, Grant Haus, and Mark Sickler scoring the other three.

Barry earned his fifth and sixth goals of the season, scoring the first one unassisted, while the other was assisted by Canyon Birch.

The offense fell into a hole early, as Penn State couldn’t get anything going throughout the contest. Maryland led 18-3 at the end of the third quarter, with the other four goals all coming in the final frame.

With the loss, Penn State now trails the all-time series against Maryland 45-3 with its last win over the Terrapins coming in 2019 from its Big Ten regular-season championship run.

Penn State’s plan of attack was questionable as the Nittany Lions lack of aggressiveness was a factor in the game.

Costin earned his 11th goal of the year as Penn State seemingly tried to get back in this game. It was already too late, as the Terrapins moved the ball around the field and milked the clock to secure the victory.

After trailing 5-1, the Penn State offense used Sickler and Peden’s goals to climb back within two, but offensive miscues and turnovers cost the Nittany Lions in the conference opener.

Things got out of hand at this point and the offense wouldn’t score again until the 14:09 mark in the final frame.

Sophomore midfielder Mark Sickler spoke about the many struggles the Nittany Lions faced in the game, blaming the defense for lackadaisical play against the No. 1 team in the country.

“We knew from the start they were a pretty solid team, I mean, they deserve it, we gave them a lot of respect from the beginning. It’s one of those things where we just got to come out and just play as hard as we can and win in any place we can possible,” Sickler said. “We just got to keep playing together, and that’s what we’re going to do until the season’s over.”

It was Penn State’s annual “Wear White” game, and the offense seemed to match the weather's bitter-cold conditions at Panzer Stadium.

Penn State head coach Jeff Tambroni spoke heavily of the face-offs and how the possession got out of control to contribute to the blue and white’s loss.

Tambroni also spoke about the morale of the team and what lies ahead for the Nittany Lions this season.

“I think the leadership in the locker room is still really at a premium,” Tambroni said.

Penn State has now fallen to 2-7 on the year and with four games to play, Tambroni believes in the grit of his squad and that the ability to compete is crucial to morale of the team.

“Guys are still getting healthy and I still think there’s a lot to play for moving on. One loss in our league doesn’t derail you completely, but if morale does start to go south with the competition that we have in front of us, we got no shot,” Tambroni said.

Peden finished the contest with three ground balls while Barry finished with one.

Senior attackman TJ Malone’s absence is a catalyst to Penn State’s offensive struggle. Malone has yet to see the field this season due to undisclosed reasons, but his production is what the Nittany Lions are desperately missing.

The Nittany Lions are back in action on Friday, April 1 as they will travel to Columbus for a matchup against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 6-3, recently coming off a 17-8 loss to Rutgers on Sunday evening.

