After finishing the 2021 campaign 4-7, Penn State went unranked in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll for the 2022 season.

Despite being unranked, the Nittany Lions were one of 11 teams that received votes for a spot in the top 20.

Big Ten foe Maryland was slotted as the No. 2 team in the country along with other rivals in Rutgers and Johns Hopkins taking spots in the top 20.

Along with the blue and white, both Ohio State and Michigan received votes.

Penn State opens its season on Feb. 5 taking on Lafayette at Panzer Stadium.

