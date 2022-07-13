A 33-year-long Penn State coach will inducted into a hall of fame.

It was announced Wednesday that Glenn Thiel is set to be inducted into the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

A 1966 graduate from Penn State, Thiel spent over three decades with the program and 43 as a head coach overall.

During his coaching career, the longtime Nittany Lion won a national championship while coaching UVA in 1972.

