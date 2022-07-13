A 33-year-long Penn State coach will inducted into a hall of fame.
It was announced Wednesday that Glenn Thiel is set to be inducted into the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Congrats to Coach Glenn Thiel on his upcoming induction to the @IMLCACoaches Hall of Fame!#WeAre | #TeammatesForLife | #IMLCAHOF22 pic.twitter.com/tnVYAmrmT2— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) July 13, 2022
A 1966 graduate from Penn State, Thiel spent over three decades with the program and 43 as a head coach overall.
During his coaching career, the longtime Nittany Lion won a national championship while coaching UVA in 1972.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
The 2021-22 school year was a successful one for Penn State athletics, including a national …