After a 3-11 season and a quick exit in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State saw its season fly by in an undesired fashion.

To add on, the Nittany Lions only won one game out of the five they played against conference opponents. In every game it lost, the squad saw itself surrender double-digit goals.

While the offense failed to perform at a high level, finishing second to last in goals per game in the Big Ten, the defense was the real letdown for the blue and white.

As most teams do after unsuccessful seasons, Penn State underwent some changes to the coaching staff, including reportedly hiring UMBC defensive coordinator Joe Bucci in the same role. Alongside Bucci coaching the defense will likely be assistant coach Mike Murphy.

Murphy brought a lot of experience when he was hired ahead of the 2022 season. For the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club’s first three seasons, Murphy led the defense and goaltenders.

The Whipsnakes won titles in the inaugural two seasons of the Premier Lacrosse League.

Assuming Murphy held a similar role for the blue and white last year, his game plan for the 2022 season didn’t go as planned as the defense crumbled, allowing the most goals per game in the conference.

Penn State’s defensive struggles point to exactly why Bucci was brought in. The former Georgetown midfielder led UMBC’s defense to top-10 finishes in goals against per game in both of the past two years.

One major area Bucci will be tasked with fixing is the excess of penalties committed by his squad. The blue and white gave a conference-high 52 on the year, despite not giving up a man-down goal all year.

Collecting fewer penalty minutes will be a step in the right direction, but the Nittany Lions need more than just that to improve defensively.

Below-average goalkeeping was another key issue Penn State dealt with as it allowed 191 goals combined in 2022.

Luckily for the blue and white, Bucci has shown he can lead highly successful defensive groups. UMBC ranked ninth in the country in scoring defense last year, allowing 10.08 goals per game.

Despite finishing the season 6-7, the Retrievers’ defense ended in a comfortable spot, only giving up 42 penalties and 131 total goals — or 60 less than Penn State.

With a myriad of young talent, The Nittany Lions will look to concede far fewer goals with Bucci taking them under his wing.

It may be a tough transition for Bucci to go from an outstanding defense to one of the worst in the Big Ten. Luckily for the reported first-year blue and white coach, he has a lot of time to settle in before the start of the 2023 season.

One of Bucci’s biggest concerns is the goalkeeping situation. Despite playing in less than half of the games in his freshman year, Jack Fracyon could end up in more games in his second season.

Last year, redshirt junior Aleric Fyock was in the net for much of the season, but he struggled to find consistent success. Despite saving 139 shots in 12 starts, he allowed 13.90 goals per game and only earned two wins on the year.

Fracyon only started two games his freshman year, but the 2021 5-star recruit showed flashes of solid play, finishing with a .538 save percentage while allowing only 55 goals in seven games played.

Both goalies will compete for the starting spot for the blue and white, but Fracyon should have the upper hand over Fyock.

The expectations for the team’s defense under its reported new defensive coach are unclear.

With a couple of months to spare before getting back on the field of Panzer Stadium, the team will hope to take that next leap on defense with the addition of Bucci.

