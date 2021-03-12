Twenty years ago, NBA guard Allen Iverson delivered one of the most memorable press conferences in sports history.

His thesis: practice.

“I’m supposed to be the franchise player and we sitting here talking about practice,” Iverson famously said. “Not a game, not a game, not a game. We talking about practice.”

Contrary to Iverson’s vision, Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni uses any chance he gets to talk about practice — likely the sole factor that could potentially bring the Nittany Lions back into national championship contention after a 1-2 start to the season.

Tambroni said it was his team’s great week of practice that led to its win against Ohio State last weekend — the blue and white’s first of 2021.

“Guys stayed after practice almost every day and worked on their craft,” Tambroni said. “I think they developed and earned a sense of confidence going into the weekend that was much more significant than the first two weekends.”

The first pair of contests on the season, if anything, were rough.

The offense couldn’t find a flow — making 16 of 76 shots through two games — and the defense proved no match for either Rutgers’ or Maryland’s offenses.

Against Ohio State, things just seemed to be clicking.

Junior attackman TJ Malone had a career day, putting up seven points on five goals, which led him to earn a spot on the USILA’s most recent Division I Team of the Week.

“This week, we really talked about what we need to do and how we want to run our offense,” Malone said after the win against the Buckeyes.

While one good week of practice may have led the blue and white to a win last weekend, Tambroni and his guys know the work does not end there.

“In no way, shape or form should this team be satisfied with anything we’ve done,” Tambroni said after the game against Ohio State. “It’s important for us to step back, take a deep breath and then start to prepare ourselves for Johns Hopkins.”

The Nittany Lions will take on the Blue Jays for the first time this season on Saturday, March 13 at noon.

And while Penn State has experienced some ups and downs thus far this season, the culture remains the same.

Whether it’s in practice or in game, Tambroni’s squad always relates back to the core values he instated: competing, compassion and having a relentless work ethic.

For starting defenseman Brett Funk, these core values are what drive him to compete ruthlessly week in and week out.

“We all have the same chip on our shoulder,” Funk said. “We didn’t come to a program that has the most success historically, so we came here to build it brick by brick.”

While the 2021 season didn’t begin the way they wanted, Funk and the rest of his teammates still have a clear goal in mind.

That goal? Winning a national championship.

However, it is understood that this can’t happen if the same amount of energy and attention isn’t applied to practice every week.

“Everyone’s focus is on a national championship,” Funk said. “And we will get there by investing back to our core values and investing in each other every single day.”

