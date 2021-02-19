Penn State has a chance to ease its record of futility against Rutgers a bit more on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will square off against the Scarlet Knights for their 69th matchup in a series that dates back to just a year after the end of World War II.

The blue and white hosted Rutgers for the first time in program history on May 4, 1946. Penn State dominated in a 9-1 victory.

At the time, the Nittany Lions’ head coach was Nick Thiel. He started coaching the blue and white in 1935 and went on to coach for 22 seasons.

After a prosperous first meeting between the two teams, it was all downhill for Penn State. Rutgers won each of the next 11 meetings to create the longest win streak between the two programs.

In the 11-game stretch, the Scarlet Knights’ largest win was 20-7 in 1954.

Given the initial dominance, Rutgers leads the series by a wide margin. The Nittany Lions trail Rutgers by 20 games with a 24-44 record.

However, Penn State has started to turn things around in the Jeff Tambroni era. In the last few seasons, the blue and white has created a much more competitive series.

Since 2005, the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights have clashed 12 times in the regular season. Penn State won seven of the meetings during that stretch.

Five of the 12 games have been decided by only one goal. The largest margin of victory was in favor of the Nittany Lions in a 18-6 win in 2018.

But during that stretch, Penn State and Rutgers have gone into overtime only once. In 2007, Rutgers managed to sneak out with an 8-7 victory.

However, Penn State has not played Rutgers since 2019 due to the 2020 matchup being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the most recent clash came during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament when Penn State glided past the Scarlet Knights 18-6.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was clicking on all cylinders with TJ Malone and Mac O'Keefe combining for seven goals. Nick Cardile held Rutgers at bay with a career-high two forced turnovers.

On Feb. 20, the blue and white will head to New Jersey to start the 2021 campaign. But the Garden State has not been kind to Penn State recently.

The last time the Nittany Lions headed east for a matchup with Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights won 11-8.

Penn State holds an all-time 9-20 record against Rutgers on the road.

In Tambroni’s tenure, Penn State has not won a regular season game at Rutgers. The last time the Nittany Lions won in New Jersey was 2009 when the since-departed Glenn Thiel was their coach.

A Feb. 20 victory will not leave much of a dent in the 20-game deficit the Nittany Lions have in the series. However, it could slightly alleviate the blue and white’s past failures at besting Rutgers.