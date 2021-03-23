A team is most successful when all of its players are in sync.

But to be in sync, a team needs to build chemistry both on and off the field — and in a regular year, it’s natural to come together away from the field.

Off-the-field bonding for Penn State has been difficult with the coronavirus restrictions put in place to maintain a healthy atmosphere on campus.

For the Nittany Lions to find ways to bond safely without breaking any rules, they had to get creative.

“This year was hard with COVID, obviously,” junior attackman TJ Malone said. “We obviously had to be careful with a lot of things we do.”

The athletic staff came up with a unique way for the players to connect before the season started.

The players would practice in small groups to maintain social distancing and prevent a mass spread of the virus. This technique allowed for players to get to know each other individually before the squad went into full-team practice.

“We started in pods and then eventually built up to team practices,” graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe said. “It gave us a chance to get to know some of the guys and especially the freshmen.”

The heat of the season makes it more difficult to do things off of the field, so most of the bonding happened in the fall for Malone and his teammates.

“The spring has been a little different because it is busy with lacrosse and school,” Malone said. “In the fall, we have a little bit more time to connect.”

Even with the busy schedule, the upperclassmen have made an effort to get to know the class of true freshmen.

“Especially with the younger guys, we try to reach out to them and help them out as much as we can,” graduate defenseman Nick Cardile said.

The team has had a lot of different ventures that it has used to connect throughout the course of the year.

Some of the activities are simpler than others, but they all involve getting to know each other on a more personal level off the field.

“We would go to the mountain sometimes, and I [would] take my truck up and Cardile would take his Jeep with a bunch of guys and go on a hike,” Malone said. “We went to a state park here, like the beach, just trying to be with the new guys and get as close as we can.”

There are only a select few things the team can do to get to know each other better, as they are restricted not only by the coronavirus regulations, but also by coach Jeff Tambroni.

During the winter, the Nittany Lions channeled their inner child by going sledding — but were worried about what their coach would say about it.

“We have been going sledding, but we are trying to stay away from that just so no one gets hurt,” Cardile said. “If someone got hurt, Tambroni would tear us apart for that.”

Outdoor activities are not all that the team does to mingle.

The upperclassmen would invite younger players to dinner and have them over to watch games while not practicing.

“We will take them out to eat after practice, or even on the weekends, we will invite them over to watch football,” Cardile said.

The off-the-field chemistry boosters are just one example of the veterans helping the younglings.

The upperclassmen are a source of knowledge for the younger players. The leaders on the team — such as the captains Cardile and O’Keefe — provide advice for the next generation of players.

“They have taught me to keep my head up and just to stay confident in myself,” sophomore defensive midfielder Grant Haus said. “Even when I drop a ball or turn it over, they always tell me to keep my head up and to keep competing.”

Haus played a small role his freshman season in 2020 but has developed into a regular spot as a defensive threat in his sophomore campaign.

With this season featuring only Big Ten matchups, it causes for more competitive play right away.

Haus and the other younger players who have not experienced conference competition were thrown right in the fire immediately.

The upperclassmen who have experienced Big Ten play have tried to prepare the youth of the team with words of wisdom and ways to improve their play.

“They told me not to be tense,” sophomore defenseman Sutton Boland said. “Cardile told me just to not overthink it and just play.”

Whether it is bonding through sledding or watching football, the upperclassmen have found creative ways to connect with their younger teammates. Even with coronavirus restrictions and Tambroni’s eye on them, the team still finds ways to blend.

Not only do the upperclassmen make an effort to get to know the underclassmen, they also provide advice.

This season, although it has been different, has not changed the connection between the young and the old.

“During the season, there is going to be separation between us and the younger guys, but we are one team,” Cardile said. “We all have to stay engaged in our final goal, so building relationships is important.”