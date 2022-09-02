Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, O'Keefe (3) Reaches for ball

Penn State star Mac O’Keefe is set to begin his coaching career at Gettysburg College.

O’Keefe played five years with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 66 games and starting all of them in that span.

As an attacker, O’Keefe scored 221 goals in his time with the program, making him the NCAA’s all-time goal-scoring leader. O’Keefe earned three All-Big Ten honors and three All-American honors in his career in the blue and white.

In 22 games in the Premier Lacrosse League, O’Keefe has scored 32 points across two seasons.

O’Keefe will join a Gettysburg coaching staff that took their team to the Elite Eight last campaign.

