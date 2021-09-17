Former Penn State lacrosse star Grant Ament was named as the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year in the Premier Lacrosse League.
Ament led the PLL in assists and points, with 22 and 35 respectively.
The former Nittany Lion won the award in his just second pro season with the Archers Lacrosse Club.
Ament was selected first overall in 2020 by the Archers after he was named a First-Team All-American in his redshirt senior year at Penn State.
