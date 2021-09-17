Penn State men's lacrosse NCAA semifinal vs Yale, Grant Ament (1)

Grant Ament (1) walks off the field after their season-ending loss to Yale in the NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinal game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The no. 5 Bulldogs defeated the no. 1 seed Nittany Lions 21-17.

Former Penn State lacrosse star Grant Ament was named as the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Ament led the PLL in assists and points, with 22 and 35 respectively.

The former Nittany Lion won the award in his just second pro season with the Archers Lacrosse Club.

Ament was selected first overall in 2020 by the Archers after he was named a First-Team All-American in his redshirt senior year at Penn State.

