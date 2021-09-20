Penn State men's lacrosse vs Lafayette, Mac O'Keefe (3) scores

Penn State attackman Mac O’Keefe (3) shoots and scores during the men’s lacrosse game against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The No. 2 Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 16-9.

Two former Penn State players cemented their spots in Premier Lacrosse League history on Sunday.

Fromer Nittany Lions attackman Mac O’Keefe and goalie Austin Kaut helped lead the Chaos to a championship after defeating the Whipsnakes 14-9.

While neither player made much of an immediate impact on the stat sheet, it was a collective effort to bounce back from an early 3-0 deficit for the Chaos.

