Two former Penn State players cemented their spots in Premier Lacrosse League history on Sunday.
𝙋𝙇𝙇 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙎!@MacOKeefe3 // @Kautonit // @PLLChaos #WeAre // #MadeInHappyValley https://t.co/4CbexilPSB— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) September 19, 2021
Fromer Nittany Lions attackman Mac O’Keefe and goalie Austin Kaut helped lead the Chaos to a championship after defeating the Whipsnakes 14-9.
While neither player made much of an immediate impact on the stat sheet, it was a collective effort to bounce back from an early 3-0 deficit for the Chaos.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
Former Penn State lacrosse star Grant Ament was named as the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of th…