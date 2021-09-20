Two former Penn State players cemented their spots in Premier Lacrosse League history on Sunday.

Fromer Nittany Lions attackman Mac O’Keefe and goalie Austin Kaut helped lead the Chaos to a championship after defeating the Whipsnakes 14-9.

While neither player made much of an immediate impact on the stat sheet, it was a collective effort to bounce back from an early 3-0 deficit for the Chaos.

