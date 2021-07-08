The Premier Lacrosse League announced its rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game on Thursday.

Former Penn State star and current Archers LC attackman Grant Ament was named as an All-Star captain alongside Chaos LC goalie Blaze Riorden.

Ament and Riorden earned their spots as team captains by garnering the most fan votes throughout the All-Star process.

Each captain will select their teams from the remaining 20 starters and 18 reserves for the upcoming game on July 18.

The recent Penn State graduate has put up 22 total points on seven goals and 15 assists for Archers. He is the current league leader in total points.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE