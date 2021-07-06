Chris Hogan, playing at Penn State

Former Penn State men's lacrosse player Chris Hogan cradles the ball in an affair against UMass in University Park, Pa. After a four-year career with the Nittany Lions, Hogan played football at Monmouth and forged an NFL career.

A once Penn State lacrosse player has found a new home in the pros.

Former NFL wideout and Nittany Lion Chris Hogan was traded to the Whipsnakes LC on Tuesday.

Hogan, the once Cannons LC midfielder was packaged in the deal with teammate Drew Simoneau for faceoff specialist Kevin Reisman.

Hogan played one game for Cannons and recorded a ground ball.

After nine seasons in the NFL and two Super Bowl rings, Hogan announced earlier this year his intention to transition to professional lacrosse.

