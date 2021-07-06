A once Penn State lacrosse player has found a new home in the pros.

Former NFL wideout and Nittany Lion Chris Hogan was traded to the Whipsnakes LC on Tuesday.

🚨 OFFICIAL TRADE 🚨The @PLLWhipsnakes have acquired Chris Hogan and Drew Simoneau from @PLLCannons in exchange for Kevin Reisman. pic.twitter.com/LUljvoIV9r — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 6, 2021

Hogan, the once Cannons LC midfielder was packaged in the deal with teammate Drew Simoneau for faceoff specialist Kevin Reisman.

Hogan played one game for Cannons and recorded a ground ball.

After nine seasons in the NFL and two Super Bowl rings, Hogan announced earlier this year his intention to transition to professional lacrosse.

