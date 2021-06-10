One Penn State player is making waves in the Premier Lacrosse League.
Former Nittany Lion Chris Hogan will be making his professional lacrosse debut against Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club on Saturday.
From former Super Bowl champ to the @PLLCannons, with his debut coming Saturday at 12 pm on NBC. pic.twitter.com/6NcxQoTAMi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2021
After a nine-year NFL career, Hogan decided to hang up his football cleats and exchange them with a lacrosse stick in an announcement he made in February.
On March 31, Hogan was picked up off of waivers by Cannons Lacrosse Club and is now set to make his professional debut.
Hogan and the Cannons will be taking on the two-time reigning champions in the Whipsnakes at 12 p.m. on NBC.
