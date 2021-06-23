A former Penn State defenseman could be playing his first minutes of professional lacrosse in the near future.

Former Nittany Lion Nick Cardile was added through waivers by Chrome LC on Wednesday.

Cardile was a two-time captain and a USILA honorable mention All-American in 2019. He played in 63 games and started 48 of them.

From 2017-2021, Cardile racked five goals, three assists, 101 ground balls and caused 53 turnovers.