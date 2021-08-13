Former Penn State director of lacrosse operations Taylor Mendoza has secured himself a job with a new program.

Mendoza was hired as an assistant coach at Washington and Lee, the university announced Friday. He will take over duties as the Generals' defensive coordinator and director of recruiting.

W&L Names Taylor Mendoza Assistant Men's Lacrosse Coach https://t.co/evYujmyUXR — Generals Athletics (@WLUGenerals) August 13, 2021

Since his arrival at Penn State in 2017, Mendoza aided the lacrosse program in winning a Big Ten Championship along with making it to the NCAA Semifinal in 2019.

Mendoza has previously worked at Amherst College and Skidmore College, and he played lacrosse for Cortland State from 2013-2015.

He will also be serving as an assistant professor for physical education with his new job beginning on Aug 23.

