One former Penn State player will be sticking around the PLL for the foreseeable future.

Former Nittany Lions attackman Grant Ament signed a contract extension with Archers LC that will keep him with the team through the 2024 season.

Ament joined the PLL in 2020 when Archers chose him with the No. 1-overall pick in that year's draft.

Last season, Ament led the league in points with 35, on 13 goals and 22 assists, en route to being named the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year.

Ament led his squad in a promising postseason, but Archers were knocked out by Chaos 13-10.

Now, Ament looks to lead Archers to a championship, with its 2022 season set to begin June 5.

