Former Penn State men's lacrosse All-American Grant Ament voted 4th-best player in PLL

Penn State men's lacrosse NCAA semifinal vs Yale, Grant Ament (1)

Grant Ament (1) walks off the field after their season-ending loss to Yale in the NCAA men’s lacrosse semifinal game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The no. 5 Bulldogs defeated the no. 1 seed Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Jonah Rosen

One former Penn State player has received high praise at the professional level.

Ex-Nittany Lion attackman Grant Ament ranked in at No. 4 in the Premier Lacrosse Leagues Top-50 Players, which is voted on by the players.

Ament has spent two seasons in the pros, and in 2021 he posted the most points in the league with 35 for the Archers.

The second-year player fell just short of the overall MVP for the 2021 season, but he did manage to secure the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year.

The Archers' season ended up shorter than expected, losing to the Chaos in the quarterfinals, who went on to win the league.

