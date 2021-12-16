Former Penn State men's lacrosse All-American Grant Ament voted 4th-best player in PLL

One former Penn State player has received high praise at the professional level.

Ex-Nittany Lion attackman Grant Ament ranked in at No. 4 in the Premier Lacrosse Leagues Top-50 Players, which is voted on by the players.

#4. Grant Ament (@GrantAment) The Players Top 50 — voted on by the players. Presented by @warriorlax. pic.twitter.com/3TTRAlvLpl — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) December 16, 2021

Ament has spent two seasons in the pros, and in 2021 he posted the most points in the league with 35 for the Archers.

The second-year player fell just short of the overall MVP for the 2021 season, but he did manage to secure the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year.

The Archers' season ended up shorter than expected, losing to the Chaos in the quarterfinals, who went on to win the league.

