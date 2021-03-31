A month and a half after the announcement of his return to lacrosse, Chris Hogan has found a home in the Premier Lacrosse League.

The former Penn State midfielder was acquired by Cannons LC off of waivers Wednesday, joining the newest expansion franchise in the eight-team league.

Excited to welcome these men to Cannons LC! 💥💣 pic.twitter.com/Yuj1LZc9tI — Cannons Lacrosse Club (@PLLCannons) March 31, 2021

Hogan previously went undrafted in the PLL Entry Draft last Thursday, not hearing his name called in any of the 24 total selections.

Before capturing two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots in the NFL, Hogan was a four-time letterman with the Nittany Lion lacrosse program and led the team in scoring in his junior season.

Alongside Grant Ament, Drew Adams and Chris Sabia, Hogan is now one of four Penn State alumni on a PLL roster.

