Penn State alumnus and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Grant Ament announced that he will join Haverford School’s coaching staff.

Premier Lacrosse League’s attackman of the year announced that he would join the staff at his alma mater on Monday, one day after the 2021 PLL season ended.

Ament joins a prestigious program — Haverford School is the home of 10 Pennsylvania state championships and two national championships.

