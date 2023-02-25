Penn State hit the road to take on a top-10 opponent, looking to pick up a statement win.

Eight first quarter goals would prove to be the difference maker for Penn State as they upset No. 7 Yale 13-11 in an offense-heavy contest in New Haven.

The Nittany Lions would fend off the Bulldogs throughout the rest of the contest, never giving up their lead. Jack Traynor led the efforts with five goals for the blue and white.

It was all Penn State in the first quarter as the blue and white exploded out of the gate. Jack Traynor opened the scoring right off the bat for the Nittany Lions off of a pass from TJ Malone.

These two continued their red hot start to the 2023 season against the Bulldogs. Traynor totaled four goals in Saturday’s contest. Jeb Brenfleck would also get his second and third goals of the season in the first quarter.

Penn State would score seven more goals in the first quarter while only conceding one to Yale, three of those seven being man-up as the Bulldogs would get themselves into some penalty trouble.

The Nittany Lions would struggle to keep up the pace of their first quarter explosion, however. After scoring seven unanswered goals, Penn State would give up the next four goals to begin the second quarter.

The blue and white would fend off the Bulldog offensive to take a 10-6 lead into the half from goals from Chris Jordan and Traynor.

The third quarter would become a stalemate of sorts. The scoring would slow down as the snow continued to fall in New Haven.

Yale would outscore the Nittany Lions 2-1 in quarter three in an attempt to rebound from its first quarter collapse.

Malone would give the Nittany Lions some insurance with 1:16 left in the third to keep their lead intact at 11-8.

The Nittany Lions were a perfect 4-4 on the extra man on the afternoon, while Yale was 0-3.

The Bulldogs also would struggle maintaining possession in the contest. The Nittany Lions would continue to cause turnovers throughout the game.

Malone would tally his second goal of the afternoon early on in the fourth quarter to extend the Nittany Lion lead. Matt Traynor would get his fifth goal of the game on the man-up opportunity to keep the blue and white perfect on extra man opportunities.

Chris Lyons’s four-goal effort for the No. 7 Bulldogs would keep Yale in the game, but the comeback would fall just short as Penn State’s explosive first period effort would prove to be too much for Yale to overcome.

Yale put a shot past Nittany Lion netminder Jack Fracyon, which would have made it 13-12 Penn State with just under two minutes left in the contest, but the goal was nullified by a timeout called by the Bulldogs.

The Nittany Lions’ defense would lock it down in the last minute and a half to hold on for their third win of the season to move to 3-1 with the upset.

Penn State hosts No. 8 Penn at Panzer Stadium next Saturday at 3 p.m.

