A former Penn State goalkeeper will be stepping away from the professional game on Wednesday.

Drew Adams announced his retirement from the Premier Lacrosse League after 13 seasons playing pro lacrosse with the Archers LC and the New York Lizards of Major League Lacrosse.

After a 13-year career, Drew Adams has announced his retirement from professional lacrosse. What a journey it's been for the All-Time Saves Leader in Pro Lacrosse History. His accolades include:1⃣ 4X All-Pro🏆 2015 MLL Champion🥈 2014 Silver Medal pic.twitter.com/6MlNaSKfAJ — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) March 1, 2022

Adams was a four-time all-pro goalkeeper and recorded the most saves in pro field lacrosse history with 1,966. He led the Lizards to an MLL title in 2015.

The 35 year old graduated from Penn State in 2009 and was a named a team captain and an All-American in his time with the Nittany Lions.

