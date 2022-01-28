Former Penn State defenseman Nick Cardile was hired to an assistant coaching role at Gettysburg College on Friday.

Cardile was a five-year starter for the Nittany Lions as well as a two-time All-American and a two-time team captain.

The former defenseman joins his former assistant coach Peter Toner on the staff, as the Bullets named Toner as their head coach in the offseason.

Gettysburg finished 4-2 on their 2021 season, but with the hire of Cardile, as well as its new head coach, the Bullets will try to improve that record in 2022.

