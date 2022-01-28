Penn State Mens Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, Cardile

Defenseman Nick Cardile (16) rushes the ball down the field followed by Johns Hopkins players during the Penn State Mens Lacrosse game against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, May 1st 2021, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 15-7.

 Chloe Trieff

Former Penn State defenseman Nick Cardile was hired to an assistant coaching role at Gettysburg College on Friday.

Cardile was a five-year starter for the Nittany Lions as well as a two-time All-American and a two-time team captain.

The former defenseman joins his former assistant coach Peter Toner on the staff, as the Bullets named Toner as their head coach in the offseason.

Gettysburg finished 4-2 on their 2021 season, but with the hire of Cardile, as well as its new head coach, the Bullets will try to improve that record in 2022.

