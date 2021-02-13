Chris Hogan AP rail photo.jpg
After a stint of trying to get into the end zone, one Penn Stater and two-sport athlete will once again be looking to whip shots into the crease.

Former Penn State midfielder and NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan has entered the Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft after spending nine seasons with four NFL organizations.

Hogan played for the blue and white for four seasons, notching 57 goals and 14 assists in 43 career games for coach Glenn Thiel.

After his college lacrosse career, Hogan played one campaign for Monmouth’s football program before going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The former Nittany Lion star will be eligible to join fellow Penn Staters Grant Ament, Drew Adams and Chris Sabia in the PLL, with many more currently in the draft pool.

Ament was quick to voice his pleasure when the news hit Twitter.

The PLL Entry Draft is scheduled for March 25 and will be three rounds with 24 total picks across eight teams.

