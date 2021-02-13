After a stint of trying to get into the end zone, one Penn Stater and two-sport athlete will once again be looking to whip shots into the crease.

Former Penn State midfielder and NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan has entered the Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft after spending nine seasons with four NFL organizations.

Former NFL veteran WR @ChrisHogan_15 has declared for the @PremierLacrosse Entry Draft in March. He will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams. Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021

Hogan played for the blue and white for four seasons, notching 57 goals and 14 assists in 43 career games for coach Glenn Thiel.

After his college lacrosse career, Hogan played one campaign for Monmouth’s football program before going undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The former Nittany Lion star will be eligible to join fellow Penn Staters Grant Ament, Drew Adams and Chris Sabia in the PLL, with many more currently in the draft pool.

Ament was quick to voice his pleasure when the news hit Twitter.

Looks like we need to get some reps in soon @ChrisHogan_15 ... LFG! https://t.co/ELI6MeKtWU — Grant Ament (@GrantAment) February 13, 2021

The PLL Entry Draft is scheduled for March 25 and will be three rounds with 24 total picks across eight teams.

