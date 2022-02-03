Penn State will be back on the biggest stage in 2022.

Three of the blue and white’s contests will be played on ESPNU this spring, with two coming on the road games and one taking place at Panzer Stadium.

It's here!The ESPN men's lacrosse schedule has landed, with 46 games across ESPNU, ACC Network and one on ESPN2. https://t.co/IrtAhIuJXG — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) February 3, 2022

The network picked up the Nittany Lions road matchups against rival Ohio State on Apr. 1, Johns Hopkins on Apr. 16 and their home contest against Michigan on Apr. 8.

Penn State is scheduled to open its season on Saturday taking on Lafayette in Holuba Hall at 1 p.m.

