The Penn State men's lacrosse team celebrates their victory against Johns Hopkins on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Jays 11-8.

Penn State will be back on the biggest stage in 2022.

Three of the blue and white’s contests will be played on ESPNU this spring, with two coming on the road games and one taking place at Panzer Stadium.

The network picked up the Nittany Lions road matchups against rival Ohio State on Apr. 1, Johns Hopkins on Apr. 16 and their home contest against Michigan on Apr. 8.

Penn State is scheduled to open its season on Saturday taking on Lafayette in Holuba Hall at 1 p.m.

