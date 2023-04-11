Two Penn Staters took home conference awards today.

Graduate student TJ Malone won Big Ten Player of the Week and redshirt freshman Chase Mullins won Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

This past Saturday, the blue and white picked up a win against John Hopkins, which Malone and Mullins played a big part in. The redshirt freshman from Glen Allen, Virginia, recorded a total of 19 faceoff wins, tying his season high.

These two certainly made an impact on Saturday! 💥🔳 TJ Malone: Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (4g, 4a)🔳 Chase Mullins: Big Ten Freshman of the Week (19 face-off wins)🔗: https://t.co/weNaWGcqhk#WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/vwhhZ7j4cv — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 11, 2023

Malone scored four goals and assisted four different players, in what his strongest performance this season. The veteran now sits with 47 points on the year.

Malone and Mullins look to assist the Nittany Lions in their next game on the road at No. 16 Michigan.

