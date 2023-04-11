Penn State men’s lacrosse vs. Ohio State, Malone

Penn State lacrosse attacker TJ Malone dodges a defender during their game against Ohio State on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Panzer Stadium in State College, Pa. Penn State won the game 17-9.

Two Penn Staters took home conference awards today.

Graduate student TJ Malone won Big Ten Player of the Week and redshirt freshman Chase Mullins won Big Ten Freshman of the Week. 

This past Saturday, the blue and white picked up a win against John Hopkins, which Malone and Mullins played a big part in. The redshirt freshman from Glen Allen, Virginia, recorded a total of 19 faceoff wins, tying his season high.

Malone scored four goals and assisted four different players, in what his strongest performance this season. The veteran now sits with 47 points on the year. 

Malone and Mullins look to assist the Nittany Lions in their next game on the road at No. 16 Michigan.

