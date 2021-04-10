Penn State’s rematch with Rutgers didn’t turn out how the Nittany Lions planned it to go.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense routinely punished the mistakes caused by coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad in the 22-10 loss.

In the first quarter alone, Rutgers scored seven goals on 18 shots — compared to the blue and white’s standalone goal of one from junior attackman TJ Malone.

Tambroni’s team thought the first quarter set the tone for the spiraling decline for the rest of the game.

“We didn’t seem like we were really well connected in that first quarter,” Tambroni said. “I think when we got down six or seven to one, it probably took its toll and too much for our guys to come back.”

The Penn State defense was one of the areas that did not hold up to its end of the bargain in the lopsided defeat.

For the first time since 2019, the Nittany Lions allowed a team to score over 20 goals on them. The last time a Tambroni-led team let up 20 goals was when the blue and white lost to Yale in the 2019 Final Four in a 21-17 loss.

The Scarlet Knights highlighted some of these holes in the Penn State defense.

“Rutgers did a pretty good job of taking advantage of the opportunities that it had,” Tambroni said. “They exposed us to in some areas that we need to work on in practice this week.”

Over the course of the season, Tambroni has harped that Penn State has been dealing with a lot of injuries and that there are a lot of new players seeing action.

The Nittany Lions have tried to build up the chemistry with these new faces during practice.

“We have been trying to work with different guys and build chemistry throughout the course of the week,” Tambroni said.

After the seven goals given up in the first quarter, the blue and white worked in a different player in goal.

Midway through the second quarter, Tambroni pulled graduate goalie Colby Kneese and put in redshirt sophomore Aleric Fyock for the first time this season.

Fyock was happy to see the field for the first time this season, even though he faced a large first-quarter deficit.

“I was blessed with the opportunity,” Fyock said. “The first time going in, it was breathtaking. I really enjoyed myself.”

The change in guards did not make much of a difference, as Fyock allowed 11 goals himself to evenly split the goals-allowed total for the two netminders.

In the locker room, the players thought that the first quarter was what affected the outcome of the rematch.

“[The first quarter] definitely had a hand in what happened during the game,” Fyock said. “It definitely started off in the wrong direction.”

Even with the steep hill to climb at the half, Penn State was optimistic that it could fight back and make the game close.

“It is hard in games like this to come back,” Fyock said. “We have done it before and we know we can, we just have to keep working on it.”

The blue and white admittedly has things to work on as it moves on from its sixth loss of the 2021 campaign with just two games left on its regular-season schedule.

Tambroni is ready to get back to work and keep on the grind to better his program, but for him, today was not a step in the right direction.

“I’m optimistic that they will come back next week and continue to keep grinding, but today was definitely not a great day for Penn State lacrosse,” Tambroni said.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE