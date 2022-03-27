It was another disappointing loss for Penn State Sunday night, as it kicked off conference play.

Hosting No. 1 Maryland in front of a whiteout crowd at Panzer Stadium, the Nittany Lions could not contain the Terrapins’ high-octane offense, losing 18-7 in the first Big Ten game of the season for each team.

Graduate student attackman Keegan Khan and senior midfielder Kyle Long did the majority of damage for Maryland, with Khan tallying four goals and Long achieving a hat trick of his own. Sophomore attackman Eric Malever also had a hat trick in the winning effort.

The blue and white actually held the Terrapins in check midway through the second quarter, trailing just 5-3.

However, Maryland woke up shortly thereafter, scoring 13 consecutive unanswered goals in the second and third periods to make it an 18-3 deficit for Penn State.

Nittany Lion sophomore midfielder Mark Sickler knew that the Terrapins would be a lot to handle coming into tonight.

“Maryland, they got a pretty solid all-around team,” Sickler said. “We had some unlucky turnovers and possessions that probably could’ve helped our defense out”.

Neither goalie for Penn State was able to garner much success tonight.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock was pulled in the second period after allowing nine goals and making six saves.

His replacement, freshman goalie Jack Fracyon, did not fare much better, as he also allowed nine goals while making seven saves.

It is unclear who will be in net for the blue and white moving forward, but one thing is certain: the Nittany Lions must improve defensively if they want to compete in the Big Ten.

Penn State as a team has allowed 15 or more goals in five of its nine games this season.

Coach Jeff Tambroni didn’t place all the blame on his defensive unit for the loss Sunday, saying it was “more of what they did and less of what we did”.

“They come at you from all different areas because they have six different guys that can beat you,” Tambroni said. “Tried to go back and forth a little bit from zone to man but I felt like they overwhelmed us a bit.”

Maryland now moves to 8-0 on the season and will likely keep its No. 1 ranking after a dominant win.

Looking ahead, Penn State will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State this Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Buckeyes currently sit at 6-3 on the season after a 17-8 loss to Rutgers on Sunday in Piscataway.

On the other hand, the Nittany Lions are now 2-7 on the season.

Although some of Penn State’s losses against superior opponents have been close encounters, that was not the case Sunday night.

Given the injuries and different circumstances the blue and white have faced this season, one would think it'd be easy to pack it in and lose all hope and morale the rest of the way.

That is not the case with the Nittany Lions, however, and Tambroni stated that this is because of “premium leadership” in the locker room.

“These guys are doing a great job,” Tambroni said. “We’ve had a lot of things going on, guys are still getting healthy and I still think there’s a lot to play for.

“If morale does start to go south with the competition in front of us, we have no shot. I do still think the morale is still where it needs to be. It’s not very high since we’re not winning games, but at the same time these guys aren’t giving up.”

MORE LACROSSE CONTENT