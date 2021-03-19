By every definition, Penn State’s season has gotten off to a rough start with few bright spots.

Highs have been few and far between during the blue and white’s first four games this year. That is, until a milestone was passed by graduate goalie Colby Kneese Saturday against Johns Hopkins.

Kneese cemented himself in Nittany Lion history with 600 career saves in his five years with the blue and white during the contest against the Blue Jays.

In the battle against Johns Hopkins, Kneese tried to keep the Penn State ship afloat.

The Dallas native took on an onslaught of shots in the third quarter, all while the blue and white posted no shots of its own on the stat card in the period.

“We tried to buckle down in the third quarter,” Kneese said. “We were under a lot of shots, but that is just how it goes sometimes.”

Kneese was shot on 18 times in the third quarter and 46 through the entire game.

The shots pushed Kneese over the 600-save mark, placing him third in all-time saves at Penn State behind Drew Adams and Austin Kaut.

But Kneese didn’t really celebrate his milestone and didn’t even know he passed it until after the game.

“Actually, I wasn’t even aware of it before,” Kneese said. “I saw it on social media after the game and my mom texted me about it.”

While the mark is nice, he knows his personal milestone does not have any impact on the dreams his team have for this season.

“It’s meaningless with the goals we are trying to accomplish as a team,” Kneese said. “It’s something to smile at, but it's only in the head for maybe a second or two and then it’s to really just focus on the team.”

There were other positives for Penn State in the game other than the milestone.

The Nittany Lions improved on little details they struggled with at the beginning of the season, as they transitioned back on defense when Johns Hopkins was setting up its offensive possessions.

“You can see a major improvement from our [midfielders] getting back on defense, so that’s still a positive that we will take away from that game,” Kneese said.

With the positives aside, Penn State did not fare well against Johns Hopkins — eventually losing 13-6.

Coach Jeff Tambroni was not pleased with how his players performed, and he and the rest of the staff had a long conversation about the road loss.

“We were disappointed in how we competed. We were disappointed with how we responded,” Tambroni said. “We had a long conversation with our team on Monday, and that was probably a shared sentiment.”

The Nittany Lions have been competitors in the Big Ten in most recent years, as they are still the defending Big Ten champions after their 18-17 victory over No. 2 seed Johns Hopkins in 2019.

Penn State has had a history of being at the top of the Big Ten, and the team still holds that competitive standard.

“I think the standard of our program over the last number of years has been fairly high in terms of a level of competition,” Tambroni said.

Tambroni, however, did not think the Nittany Lions’ most recent performance showed the competitive spirit shown in the program for the past couple of years.

“Winning and losing is one thing, but representing the legacy of Penn State and the young men that came before is something all of us take with great pride in,” Tambroni said. “I didn’t think we did a great job of that on Saturday.”

The blue and white has a chance to bring back the competitive mentality with a trip to Ann Arbor this Saturday against Michigan.

The Wolverines have not won a game all season, slotting them in last place in the Big Ten.

The maize and blue has given up the most goals in the Big Ten with 69 scores against and are second-to-last in scoring with 38 goals.

Penn State players like Kneese believe they have a real chance to get a bounce-back win over Michigan on the road.

“We have a game coming up in Michigan, and I like our guys’ chances,” Kneese said.

The last game of the first half of its schedule, Penn State is beginning to shift its focus to turning the tide in the final five games of the regular season.

“Hopefully, the second half of the season will be a much different story,” Kneese said.