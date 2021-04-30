In recent weeks, Penn State has been able to flip the script by winning instead of losing.

The newfound tradition of 2021 victories in Happy Valley come from a multitude of different changes coach Jeff Tambroni has made throughout the season.

But perhaps the one that stands out the most is the change of the guard in between the irons.

Leading up to the Big Ten Tournament, Tambroni has swapped out his veteran goalie Colby Kneese for redshirt sophomore netminder Aleric Fyock.

The shift in goaltenders came in the blowout loss to Rutgers 22-10, where the Nittany Lions let up the most goals they have all season.

Kneese started the contest and allowed seven goals in the first quarter, resulting in Tambroni pulling him and replacing him with Fyock.

In the next game against Michigan, the duo split halves with Kneese entering the game first, while Fyock finished the second half.

The situation became interesting when Fyock represented the blue and white in goal for the final game of the regular season.

With Fyock starting, it meant fifth-year player Kneese would be sitting out for the first game of the season.

Tambroni dealt with the difficult task of telling his veteran netminder he would not be leading the defense against Ohio State.

“It was a challenging conversation to have,” Tambroni said. “There are commitments in their careers about what it means to be a teammate, and the responsibilities sometimes mean participation off the field instead of on.”

In some aspects, Kneese has already been making an impact on his younger teammate Fyock.

Kneese has even given his successor advice before Fyock’s first start of the season.

“He said just stay confident,” Fyock said. “The position that me and Colby play, things might not go right. Stay confident, and try to make the next play and not to worry about the past.”

Even though the news may have been hard to break, the teammates around Kneese have come to his support.

In Tambroni’s eyes, graduated goalies like Will Schreiner and Trevor Scollins have reduced the pain that comes with sitting during a game of such magnitude.

“Guys like Will Schreiner and Trevor Scollins, who have supported him throughout the entire process, may have lessened the blow,” Tambroni said. “I am not gonna say that it felt good to have the conversation.”

With benching Kneese aside, Penn State went ahead with the less experienced Fyock.

When Fyock’s name was called by his coach, he realized all the hard work over the two years had finally paid off.

“I was excited,” Fyock said. “It has been something that I have been working toward for my entire career.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

The change at the goalie position was put to the test in the back-and-forth battle against Ohio State.

With less than 30 seconds left in the game, Penn State was up by one. The Buckeyes cleared the ball and managed to get a one-on-one with their striker and Fyock.

The shot was fired in but Fyock knocked it away with the shaft of his stick en route to a Nittany Lion win.

With the pressure on him, the young Fyock did not let the impact of the save he was going to have to make get to him.

He just saw it as any other save.

“I just saw it as another shot, just like another routine save,” Fyock said. “At that moment, I was not thinking about anything but just saving the ball.”

The save locked up the No. 3 seed for the blue and white in the Big Ten Tournament, where it will open post season play facing off against Johns Hopkins.

Penn State has duked it out with the Blue Jays twice this season, a team it currently possesses a series split with.

Fyock did not take the field in either of the two meetings, but he did pick up on things from the sidelines he needed to do to help the team advance.

“For this weekend, we just need to communicate and we should be good,” Fyock said. “We are picking up a lot of momentum from the last game, and we feel confident we can get the job done Saturday.”

Even with Fyock’s performance against the Buckeyes, he is not the solidified starter in the first game of the tournament.

Tambroni is still unsure who will represent the Nittany Lions in between the irons. He is torn between the more experienced Kneese and the younger Fyock.

“You have the body of work Colby Kneese, which the last time we played Johns Hopkins, he was successful,” Tambroni said. “You have the hot hand in Aleric.”

Both options have made their respective cases to get the starting job going into the weekend.

“I think our program and staff will try to make the best decision later in the week,” Tambroni said.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE