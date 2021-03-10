Penn State knows what it’ll have to do for the second half of the Big Ten round robin.

The Big Ten announced the second half of the 2021 season on Wednesday, which includes a five-game slate for each member program.

The blue and white will host Johns Hopkins for the second-half opener on Sunday, March 28.

Then, Penn State will head to College Park, Maryland, to take on Maryland on Saturday, April 3.

After the battle with the Terrapins, the Nittany Lions will have back-to-back home games.

The blue and white will host Rutgers on Saturday, April 10, and Michigan on Friday, April 16.

Penn State will close out the 2021 regular season in Columbus, Ohio, with a matchup against Ohio State on April 24.

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s program is currently 1-2 on the year and has two more games in its first half against Johns Hopkins and Michigan, respectively.

