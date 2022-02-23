The Big Ten Network announced plans to cover a slot of selected games for both Penn State men’s and women’s lacrosse games this season.

Coverage for Penn State women’s lacrosse will air on April 7 when the Nittany Lions take on Maryland at College Park and on April 28 when Johns Hopkins comes to Happy Valley.

The men’s team will also take on the Terrapins in its Big Ten Network coverage debut on March 27 in State College and again on April 23 when the blue and white take on Rutgers on the road.

Should either team make it there, the men's and women's conference semifinals and championship will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

ESPN also previously announced that the men's team would be featured three times on ESPNU.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE