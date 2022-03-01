Alma Mater.jpg

The Penn State Men's Lacrosse team sings the Alma Mater at the conclusion of their game at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Nittany Lions beat the Yale Bulldogs 10-6.

 Jillian Wesner

Just after being named USA Lacrosse Magazine's Player of the Week, Penn State redshirt-junior goalie Aleric Fyock and two of his teammates picked up more weekly awards.

Fyock was named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week, off the heels of an impressive performance against Yale on Saturday, allowing just six goals while making 21 saves en route to the blue and white’s second win of the season.

Two other Nittany Lions brought home Big Ten honors as well.

As redshirt freshman attack Jeb Brenfleck was named Freshman of the Week and graduate student defender Brayden Peck was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Brenfleck scored his second straight hat trick in the win, while Peck helped to anchor down an impressive performance against the no. 5-ranked team in the nation.

