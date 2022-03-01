Just after being named USA Lacrosse Magazine's Player of the Week, Penn State redshirt-junior goalie Aleric Fyock and two of his teammates picked up more weekly awards.

Fyock was named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week, off the heels of an impressive performance against Yale on Saturday, allowing just six goals while making 21 saves en route to the blue and white’s second win of the season.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Aleric Fyock of @PennStateMLAX has been named Co-Specialist of the Week!🥍 ‍ Made a career-high 21 saves, the 2nd-most in the Big Ten era (since 2015), and registered a 77.8 save percentage to help defeat No. 5 Yale, 10-6🗞 https://t.co/GY9SDgYPgd pic.twitter.com/HnN8K3nXVx — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) March 1, 2022

Two other Nittany Lions brought home Big Ten honors as well.

As redshirt freshman attack Jeb Brenfleck was named Freshman of the Week and graduate student defender Brayden Peck was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Jeb Brenfleck of @PennStateMLAX has been named Freshman of the Week!🥍 ‍ Led Penn State with a career-high four points (three goals and one assist) to help the Nittany Lions defeat No. 5 Yale, 10-6 🗞 https://t.co/GY9SDgYPgd pic.twitter.com/ZlnhcQbRLn — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) March 1, 2022

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Brayden Peck of @PennStateMLAX has been named Defensive Player of the Week!🥍 ‍ Led Penn State to a 10-6 win over No. 5 Yale, anchoring a unit that surrendered the fewest goals by a Nittany Lions team since Feb. 15, 2020🗞 https://t.co/GY9SDgYPgd pic.twitter.com/bIIAFFMFoF — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) March 1, 2022

Brenfleck scored his second straight hat trick in the win, while Peck helped to anchor down an impressive performance against the no. 5-ranked team in the nation.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE