Last week’s Big Ten action saw a series of close games and an upset, with then-No. 8 Rutgers narrowly beating No. 14 Ohio State and Michigan defeating Johns Hopkins.

This week, things went pretty much according to plan across the conference.

On Saturday, Rutgers demolished Penn State 22-10 to hand the Nittany Lions their second-straight loss after losing handily to Maryland the week prior.

As for the other two conference games, both ended as many expected they would.

Here’s a look at some of the main storylines from Week 8 of Big Ten play.

Early lead for Michigan not enough to defeat Maryland

Without question, Maryland has been by far the best team in the Big Ten in 2021.

Prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan, the Terrapins had gotten off to a 7-0 start, winning each game by a relatively wide margin.

However, early in the game against the Wolverines, it looked like Maryland could fall for the first time in over a year.

At the end of the first quarter, Michigan jumped out to a 5-2 advantage.

Unfortunately for the maize and blue, Maryland seemed to take the first-quarter deficit personally, shutting out the Wolverines in the second quarter while scoring seven of its own to close the half.

After another seven-goal quarter in the third period of play, the damage had been done and the Terrapins were en route to their eighth straight win of 2021, defeating the Wolverines 18-12.

Maryland’s offense continued to shine as four Terrapins — Jared Bernhardt, Bubba Fairman, Anthony DeMaio and Daniel Maltz — each enjoyed hat tricks.

Johns Hopkins comes close, no match for Ohio State

Only down by a goal at the start of the fourth quarter, it looked like Johns Hopkins had a real shot at winning its first win in four weeks, and a ranked one at that.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, the Buckeyes outdueled them in the final quarter of play, winning 14-12.

Led by Jack Myers, Jackson Reid and Ryan Terefenko’s combined 10 goals, Ohio State was able to put Johns Hopkins away late.

While a win is a win for the Buckeyes, one thing that has stood out the past couple weeks has been the lackluster play of fifth-year attackman Tre Leclaire.

A week after shooting just 9% from the field against Rutgers, only one of Leclaire’s nine shots against Johns Hopkins found the back of the net.

If Leclaire can get back to his old ways as the star of the Buckeyes’ offense, Ohio State could potentially make some real noise on the national stage.

In the polls

For the second-straight week, the USILA Coaches Poll will showcase only three Big Ten teams — Maryland, Rutgers and Ohio State.

For the first time this season, Maryland has taken the top spot in the country after Duke’s loss to Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is staying put at No. 7, while Ohio State moves up two spots to No. 12.

