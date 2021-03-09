After Week 2 of Big Ten action, there were still some questions surrounding the legitimacy of a few teams in the conference.

Now after Week 3, those questions have been all but answered.

Penn State rebounded with a win over No. 12 Ohio State after losing its first two games of the season for the first time since 2010.

Week 3 put the Nittany Lions back in consideration as one of the top teams in the country.

The two teams to beat the blue and white so far this season — Maryland and Rutgers — have gotten off to flaming-hot starts in 2021.

Below is a look at the action that may have solidified a potential Big Ten championship matchup.

Rutgers continues dominance

A week after beating Ohio State by 10 goals, Rutgers repeated its dominant streak in Week 3, demolishing Michigan 22-12 — the same score it had against the Buckeyes.

Forty-four points in two games is quite impressive, especially when you account for the fact that the Scarlet Knights play in one of the top-two most competitive conferences in the country.

The Kirst brothers — Colin and Connor — have continued to put on a show on both sides of the ball, with Colin leading the Big Ten in saves (44) and Connor currently third in goals in the conference (11) after scoring four against Michigan.

Aside from the Kirst brothers, seventh-year attackman Adam Charalambides, who has had three medical redshirts in his college career, is completely tearing up the Big Ten — leading the conference in points (19) and goals (12).

On the other side of Rutgers’ dominating performance, Michigan is now 0-3 and sitting in dead last in the conference.

The Wolverines may be most affected by having a conference-only schedule this season, as they have had three ranked opponents thus far and have struggled mightily against all of them.

On a positive note, the maize and blue did score a season-high 12 goals against Rutgers — its first double-digit scoring outing in 2021. Still, that doesn’t mean much if Michigan’s defense can’t hold an opponent to less than 14.

Rutgers is great, but Maryland is still best in the conference

North Carolina and Duke are currently the two favorites to win a national championship this season, but after them, no one stands taller than Maryland.

With the 2021 season all in-conference for Big Ten teams, an upset or maybe a close game or two wouldn’t have been too surprising for the Terrapins.

However, Maryland has completely torn apart every team it’s faced through three games.

Midfielder Logan Wisnauskas is playing some of the best lacrosse of his four-year college career — one that included 24 goals and 12 assists over only six games last season.

Wisnauskus’ goal scoring prowess is no secret, but this year it seems he is mastering the art of the assist — currently leading the Big Ten with 10.

While the offense has been extraordinary thus far, outscoring opponents 51-26, it has been Maryland’s defense that has truly set it apart from the other conference teams.

Through three games, the Terrapins have allowed 10 goals only once — coming against a struggling Johns Hopkins team this past weekend.

Maryland now leads the Big Ten in goals against, allowing an average of 8.67 goals a game.

In the polls

Week 3 saw every Big Ten team except for Michigan enter ranked in the USILA’s Coaches Poll, with two teams — Maryland at No. 3 and Rutgers at No. 5 — ranked in the top five.

In the updated post-Week 3 rankings, Maryland is staying put at No. 3 — behind only North Carolina and Duke — while Rutgers is up one spot to No. 4.

On Saturday, Maryland and Rutgers will face off in College Park, Maryland, in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

The victor of this game would surely be named an early favorite to win the Big Ten.

Meanwhile, Penn State has moved up to No. 12 after its win over Ohio State. The Buckeyes moved down to No. 15.

A loss against Michigan this week could knock the scarlet and gray out of the rankings entirely, which happened to Johns Hopkins after its most recent loss to Maryland.