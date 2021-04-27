Get out the balloons and cake, because it’s time to celebrate: All six Big Ten teams made it through the regular season without any cancellations due to the coronavirus.

The 2021 campaign, which featured strictly Big Ten competition, came to a close this weekend with the conference tournament right around the corner.

There were close calls and upsets that shifted the seeding of the Big Ten Tournament at the last possible second.

Top dog Maryland capped off its regular season with its closest match of the season.

Meanwhile, Penn State managed to turn a 1-4 start into a 3-2 stretch and secured itself a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

Other teams duked it out, but they were overshadowed by the Nittany Lions’ win and the Terrapins’ close call.

Here are some of the major headlines from the final week of the regular season in the Big Ten.

Penn State turns season around

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s crew had high expectations placed upon it before the start of the season. But after a 1-4 start through the first five games, the 2021 campaign was looking down.

Penn State had a rough start out of the gate with an opening loss to Rutgers. At the time, the Nittany Lions were ranked higher than the Scarlet Knights, but that did not make a difference as the blue and white lost 11-9.

The next week, Penn State met with Maryland and was not able to put up double-digit goals for the second-straight week.

The biggest dagger in the first five games of the season came when the Nittany Lions traveled to Michigan in Week 5.

The Wolverines came into the game with no wins, meaning every other team in the Big Ten had beaten them.

The blue and white came two goals shy of securing its first road win and left Ann Arbor with another defeat, this time losing 14-12.

At 1-4, Penn State was the worst team in the Big Ten, since Michigan was the only other 1-4 team at the time and boasted the head-to-head advantage.

The defending Big Ten champions’ season was looking down until it managed to flip the script in the second half of the season.

After Week 5, the Nittany Lions posted a 2-2 mark, only losing to the top-two teams in the conference in Rutgers and Maryland.

Penn State exacted revenge on Michigan, finishing the Wolverines off in a 14-13 overtime thriller. Additionally, the Nittany Lions beat Johns Hopkins by three goals.

The two wins set up for a regular-season finale with the Buckeyes. Whichever team won the game would secure at No. 3 seed.

The Nittany Lions came back from being down one goal with four minutes left in the game to lock up that third spot in the Big Ten postseason.

The blue and white endured a 1-4 start and found a way to salvage hosting a home game to open up its conference tournament.

Undefeated season in jeopardy

Maryland was the most dominant team in the Big Ten all season entering the final game of the regular season.

The last regular-season contest came against Johns Hopkins, who was 2-7 on the 2021 campaign at the time.

The last time Maryland faced off against the Blue Jays resulted in a dominant 18-10 victory for the Terrapins.

The 2021 finale would not be the same cakewalk for Maryland like the first time the two sides clashed.

Maryland initially flexed its superiority, putting up five goals before Johns Hopkins could even get on the board.

With one minute left in the first half, the Terrapins held a 9-4 advantage. However, that lead was shrunk as the Blue Jays scored back-to-back goals before the half buzzer.

The pair of goals prior to the break would give Johns Hopkins the momentum going into the second half.

Coming out of the locker room, the Blue Jays scored three unanswered goals to tie the game up to nine scores apiece.

The third quarter saw back-and-forth blows from both teams and finished with Maryland leading 11-10.

Johns Hopkins would not go down without a fight, however, as it put up three unanswered net burners on the Terrapins to give it a 13-11 lead with five minutes left in the final quarter.

But Maryland would not be outdone, as it netted a trio of goals itself and took the game in the final seconds.

The finale was certainly a scare for a team undefeated in Big Ten play and showcased that even the best teams in the nation possess weakness.

In the polls

In this week’s USILA Coaches Poll, the Big Ten was well represented with four teams cracking the top 20.

Even with a narrow victory, Maryland remains the top team in the nation, sliding in just in front of the steel curtain of ACC heavyweights.

After a win over Michigan, Rutgers leapfrogged up one spot to the No. 5 team as the second-highest team in the conference.

Penn State made its return to the polls, just coming out of the water at No. 19.

Following the Nittany Lions is Ohio State, who rounds out the top 20 at No. 20.