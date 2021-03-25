After a tumultuous week of Big Ten action in which the conference’s two best teams — Maryland and Rutgers — faced off, this past week saw things settle down.

As patterns continued for Maryland and Rutgers, it was the week of firsts for a couple of teams — Penn State and Michigan — as the Nittany Lions dropped a match to the Wolverines for the first time since 2018 and Michigan picked up its first win of 2021.

With the second half of the season schedule kicking off on Saturday, this past week of Big Ten play showed which teams are surely in midseason form and preparing for a run at a national championship.

Here is a look at the major storylines from the past week of Big Ten lacrosse you may have missed.

Maryland continues Big Ten dominance

At this point, it’s not even fair.

Many predicted the Big Ten to be one of the toughest conferences in the nation, which may very well be true.

However, no Big Ten team — with the exception of Rutgers — even comes close to the Terrapins in any facet of the game.

In its latest win, Maryland beat an Ohio State team ranked No. 13 in the country 16-8.

The Buckeyes, who had scored double-digits in every game this season, couldn’t even scratch together nine against Maryland, who ended up doubling Ohio State’s score in the process.

The two-headed Terrapin attack of Logan Wisnauskas and Jared Bernhardt continues to embarrass every defense in the conference, combining for 12 points and seven ground balls.

Meanwhile, seldom mentioned third attackman Daniel Maltz put up four goals of his own to take control of the most goals scored in the conference (20).

While it seems Maryland’s offense can do no wrong, it continues to be its defense that sets it apart from other Big Ten teams.

The Terrapin defense has allowed an opponent to score more than 10 goals just once this season; Rutgers, one of the most lethal offenses in the country, pulled off the feat last weekend.

The Scarlet Knights will get a second chance against Maryland Sunday, and they may be the only team in the conference with even a slim chance at beating the Terrapins this season.

Johns Hopkins briefly reappears among top 15

Johns Hopkins, a historically great lacrosse program, made its way back into the top 15 for the first time this season after a blowout win against Penn State in Week 4.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, this rise in the polls wouldn’t last for long; Rutgers rolled into town and stomped all over them.

Adam Charalambides and Connor Kirst have carried the weight of the offense, but it was the Kieran Mullins show against Johns Hopkins, as he put up eight points on five goals to take home Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The potential for the Scarlet Knights is clear.

Rutgers has checked nearly every box this season to make it known as a national title contender. It just hasn’t gotten past Maryland.

Additionally, the Big Ten has proven to be no slouch of a conference.

Rutgers has faced ranked opponents almost every week, and it destroys them with consistency.

If the Scarlet Knights can squeak past Maryland this Sunday to start the second half of the season schedule, there will be much debate as to who truly reigns supreme in the conference.

In the polls

Last week saw five of the Big Ten’s six teams ranked in the USILA’s Coaches Poll.

This week, though, that number has dropped down to four.

Following its loss to Michigan, Penn State has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time since 2018.

As for Ohio State and Johns Hopkins, both teams have fallen a few spots to No. 15 and No. 17, respectively.

Rutgers has reentered the top five — sitting at No. 5 — following its win over Johns Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Maryland stayed put at No. 3 for the fourth consecutive week, trailing only North Carolina and Duke.