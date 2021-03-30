The regular season in the Big Ten has surpassed the halfway mark, with some teams in desperation mode and others having found their stride.

This week had multiple teams of similar skill levels face off for their fifth games of the 2021 slate.

The top of the Big Ten in Rutgers and Maryland faced off for a ranked clash, which was their second in the span of three weeks.

With the fifth week of the season in the books, it is clear who the top dogs are in the Big Ten with the rest of the conference still needing some ironing out.

Here is a peek into the major headlines from this past week of Big Ten play.

Terrapins are hardly turtles in the Big Ten

In most aspects of life, a turtle is not supposed to win a race. But in terms of Big Ten lacrosse, Maryland is miles ahead of the competition.

The Terrapins faced off against Rutgers for their second battle of the season last weekend.

Maryland topped the Scarlet Knights with a 13-9 win, which was a much closer result than the Terps’ first meeting with Rutgers when they won 19-12.

Senior attackman Jared Bernhardt led the offense for the Terrapins, putting up six points on four goals and two assists. The Longwood, Florida, native leads Maryland in scoring on the season with 35 points on 23 goals and 12 assists.

In the Big Ten, Bernhardt leads the conference with 3.83 goals per game and 5.83 points per game.

Right behind Bernhardt is senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas, who is first in the conference with 2.83 assists per game and is second in goals per game with 33.

Maryland’s high-powered offense is just one part of the first-place team in the Big Ten, as it leads many statistical categories for defensive performance.

The Terrapins’ defense sits atop the Big Ten with the least goals allowed at 55. They also rank No. 1 in forced turnovers in the conference with an average of 8.5 per game.

After getting past Rutgers for the second time, Maryland has four more obstacles in the way of its quest for an undefeated regular season.

The Terrapins will host Penn State for their second meeting of the season. The previous encounter was a close victory where Maryland came out on top 13-7.

The No.1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament is within reach for the Terrapins, especially if they keep putting up numbers week in and week out.

The battle for average

The top two teams in Rutgers and Maryland are moving closer and closer to becoming the top two teams in the conference. Other than them, the rest of the division is up for grabs.

The three teams duking it out for third are Ohio State, Johns Hopkins and Penn State. There is a win triangle that makes the fight for third competitive.

In third place is Ohio State with a 3-3 record, while Johns Hopkins and Penn State are tied for fourth with 2-4 marks.

The Buckeyes beat the Blue Jays in the first week of the regular season 14-8. Johns Hopkins then beat the Nittany Lions 13-6 in the fourth game of the campaign.

Penn State went on to beat Ohio State 15-13, creating a win-loss triangle.

This win triangle of each team having a win over the other could make seeding come down to matchups in the end.

The only teams that have played each other for a second time are Johns Hopkins and Penn State. The blue and white took the upper hand in that one, canceling out its loss to the Blue Jays earlier in the season.

The next matchup out of the three teams will be when the Blue Jays take on the Buckeyes on April 10.

The race for third is the messiest of the seedings so far. With each Big Ten team playing one another twice, it should clear up as the conference tournament nears.

In the polls

There has been even more sliding this week in the USILA Coaches Poll.

Maryland remains the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 3 behind the two ACC titans in North Carolina and Duke.

Ohio State appeared in the polls at No. 14.

After the win over Johns Hopkins, Penn State jumped back into the top 20 at No. 19.

The Blue Jays dropped out of the rankings after their loss to the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers didn’t drop too far after its loss to Maryland, as the Scarlet Knights are slotted at No. 8.

The Big Ten has four teams inside the top 20 this week, which is the same amount as last week.

