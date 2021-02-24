With five of its six teams ranked in USILA’s preseason poll, the Big Ten is bound to be one of the most competitive conferences in the country this season.

Due to the conference’s coronavirus protocols canceling regular season out-of-conference play, the Big Ten will be that much more competitive.

In Week 1, this proved to be true.

Perhaps the most entertaining game of the weekend was Penn State’s 11-9 loss to Rutgers on Friday, but others didn’t disappoint either.

Below are some game wrap-ups to catch you up on all the Big Ten men’s lacrosse action you may have missed in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Maryland asserts dominance, Michigan shows weakness

Going into Week 1 ranked as the No. 5 team in the country and unanimous No. 1 in the Big Ten, many expected Maryland to thoroughly handle Michigan, the sole unranked team in the conference.

With an 11-goal score differential, Maryland lived up to those expectations.

Led by five goals from sophomore attackman Daniel Maltz, the Terrapins snapped quickly on Michigan, scoring five goals in each of the first three quarters and holding the maize and blue to only three in those quarters.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Maryland had already developed an overwhelming 15-3 lead, one point too lopsided for Michigan to come back.

Although the Wolverines outscored Maryland in the fourth quarter with six goals to the Terrapins’ five, the damage had already been done, and Maryland emerged victorious with a 20-9 win.

Ohio State hot off the faceoff, couldn’t be slowed

Peter Milliman likely wished for a better outcome in his first game as Johns Hopkins’ head coach.

After tying the game up at one apiece early in the first quarter, things quickly collapsed for the former Cornell coach’s Blue Jays team.

With five-straight goals for the Buckeyes, the Blue Jays found themselves down 6-1 with 13 minutes left to go in the half.

In the third quarter, things started to click in place for Johns Hopkins after it scored three unanswered goals to end the third — bringing its score deficit down to four.

However, three-time All-American Tre Leclaire — who led the game with four goals — and Ohio State proved too tough of a challenge for Johns Hopkins, putting the Blue Jays to rest 14-8.

In the polls

For the second straight week, the Big Ten has three teams listed in the USILA Coaches Poll top 10.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they are not one of them.

With the loss to Rutgers, Penn State has moved down from No. 6 to No. 13, as Ohio State takes its spot at No. 6 and Rutgers moves up to No. 9 in this week’s rankings.

After the blowout win against Michigan, Maryland has moved up one spot to No. 4.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins stayed put at No. 20 — the same spot it held last week.