Originally thought to be one of the deepest conferences in college lacrosse in 2021, the Big Ten’s competition has varied widely over the past seven weeks.

With five of the conference’s six teams entering the season ranked in the USILA’s Coaches Poll, only two of these teams have met or exceeded preseason expectations — Maryland and Rutgers — while the rest of the conference has completely fallen off.

Week 7 of Big Ten action kicked off in College Park, Maryland, as Penn State looked for revenge against Maryland after losing its first matchup against the Terrapins in Week 2.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Maryland stomped any chance coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad had, entering the half with a six-goal lead.

By the final whistle, the damage had been done, and Maryland had won its seventh-straight game with the 17-10 win over the blue and white.

Following the Maryland and Penn State encounter, two more Big Ten games followed.

Here’s a look at some of the main storylines from Week 7 of Big Ten play.

Rutgers returns to reality, narrowly defeats Ohio State

Maryland has been in a league of its own all of 2021.

The only other Big Ten team that has even come close to the Terrapins has been Rutgers.

In fact, the only conference opponent to defeat the Scarlet Knights this season has been Maryland.

But Saturday, Ohio State came close to becoming the second.

With a three-goal deficit entering the second half, Jack Myers and the Buckeyes stormed back in the fourth quarter to cut Rutgers’ lead to just one with 38 seconds left to play.

There was not enough time left to finish the job for the scarlet and gray, as Rutgers squeaked by with a 10-9 victory.

While Rutgers' defense delivered one of its best performances of the season, the offense — which has made the Scarlet Knights so dominant in 2021 — did not.

Seventh-year attackman Adam Charalambides didn’t disappoint Saturday, adding another hat trick to his season total of six.

However, the lackluster performances of the other offensive players made it difficult to hold off Ohio State when Rutgers needed to most.

Connor Kirst and Kieran Mullins have both enjoyed a successful 2021 campaign, but Saturday featured weak performances by the pair of strikers.

Mullins was quiet, posting only one goal on two shots just two weeks after scoring five against Johns Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Kirst struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only two goals on eight total shots.

As for the Buckeyes, it was the Myers and Griffin Hughes show, as the duo combined for seven of the team’s nine goals.

The strong performances of Myers and Hughes came after the disappearance of senior attackman Tre Leclaire, who shot a dreadful 9% from the field while scoring only one goal on 11 shots.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Bottom of the barrel expands to three teams

Following Penn State’s loss to Maryland, the Nittany Lions have once again found themselves at the bottom of the Big Ten.

On Sunday, Michigan and Johns Hopkins faced off to determine which team would join the blue and white.

The bottom of the conference has had more room than anticipated, however, as all three teams left Sunday tied for last place in win percentage.

After the Blue Jays’ loss to Penn State the week prior, it was expected the seven-time national champion Johns Hopkins would snap back with a win over the Wolverines, a team that has consistently struggled in the conference since it joined in 2015.

However, this was not the case.

Josh Zawada and Jake Bonomi both contributed hat tricks en route to Michigan’s 13-10 win over Johns Hopkins.

On the other end, Connor DeSimone added to his strong 2021 campaign with six points, coming on four goals.

Now with three teams all with 2-5 records stuck at the bottom of the conference, the Big Ten has been competitive in a way few expected at the beginning of the season.

In the polls

In terms of rankings, this is a week of firsts for the Big Ten in 2021.

For one, this is the first week in which only three Big Ten teams are ranked within the USILA’s top-20.

Last week saw Penn State return to the rankings, as Johns Hopkins made its way out.

But following losses for both teams this past weekend, both are out for this week, leaving just three Big Ten teams ranked: Maryland, Rutgers and Ohio State.

For Maryland, this is the first time in 2021 that the Terrapins will be ranked in the top two, jumping North Carolina after the Tar Heels’ nail-biting loss to Duke.

As for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights moved up one spot to No. 7.

Meanwhile, Ohio State stayed put at No. 14 after nearly beating Rutgers Saturday.