The penultimate week of the Big Ten regular season came to a close with conference tournament placements beginning to take shape.

There were no major clashes, but there were a number of battles between bottom-of-the-barrel teams.

Penn State emerged from the depths of the Big Ten, while Johns Hopkins and Michigan continue to sink to the bottom of the conference standings.

With one week left in the regular season, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are locked in with the final week having major implications for who gets the third spot.

Nittany Lions roar back

With a rocky start to the regular season, Penn State’s campaign is looking up for the first time in awhile.

The Nittany Lions took on a 2-6 Michigan squad in Happy Valley for the second time this season. The blue and white lost to the Wolverines 14-12 earlier in 2021.

The second time around, it was Penn State who scored 14 and came out with a victory in overtime.

The Nittany Lions won in historic fashion as graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe passed Duke’s Justin Guterding to become the all-time leading goal scorer in Division I men’s lacrosse.

O’Keefe would not end his day with the historic milestone, though, as he would go on to score six goals and fire in the game-winning strike in overtime.

The blue and white was down at the half, which was nothing new. In six out of nine games this season, Penn State has trailed at the break.

In their recent contest against Michigan, the Nittany Lions were down again at the half 7-6. This was the first game the blue and white managed to fight back and secure a victory.

But this victory had greater implications than just a tally in the win column.

With Penn State’s victory over the Wolverines, and Ohio State’s loss to Maryland, the blue and white inched closer to securing the No. 3 seed.

After Week 9, the Nittany Lions sit at 3-6 on the season and Ohio State sits at 4-5 on the year.

Penn State already has a win over the Buckeyes from earlier in the 2021 venture, so if the Nittany Lions beat Ohio State in the final week of the season, it will mean the blue and white beat out the Buckeyes head-to-head — resulting in a Penn State No. 3 seed.

Before Week 9, the Nittany Lions sat last in the Big Ten. Now, they have a chance to be the third placement in the Big Ten Tournament.

The two-headed turtle

All season long, Maryland has been the top lacrosse team in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins lead the conference because they have one of the two best offensive duos in the Big Ten in senior attackmen Logan Wisnauskas and Jared Bernhardt.

Maryland sits atop the Big Ten with the most goals in the league at 154, and it is because of Wisnauskas and Bernhardt’s collective offensive production.

Bernhardt is the work horse for Maryland. He is first in the Big Ten with 4.3 goals per game and has tallied 39 goals on the season.

The closest person to Bernhardt in terms of scoring production is Rutgers graduate attackman Adam Charalambides at 3.9 goals per game with 35 goals on the season.

Wisnauskas is not as prolific as Bernhardt in the scoring department, but he does rack up the assists and points.

The Sykesville, Maryland, native leads the conference in assists with an average of 2.3 assists per game, good for 21 on the season.

But Wisnauskas does not only set up his teammates for goals, as he is third in the league in points per game with 4.9.

The offensive duo of Bernhardt and Wisnauskas is a major component of Maryland’s success this season, keeping it as the No. 1 team not only in the Big Ten, but in the nation as a whole.

In the final week of regular-season play, Maryland will head to Johns Hopkins, which should set the stage for another potentially strong showing from the pair of Terrapins.

In the polls

Maryland remains at the top of the USILA Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 1 for the second week in a row.

Rutgers is the next highest Big Ten team, ranking inside the top 10 at No. 6 to jump up a spot from last week’s ranking.

After Ohio State’s loss to Maryland, the Buckeyes dropped from No. 12 to No. 15, which makes them the last Big Ten team in the top 20.

Penn State, Johns Hopkins and Michigan were all left out of the polls again this week.