Week 4 of Big Ten play may have been the most competitive yet.

At this point, there is no question as to who the most complete teams in the conference are: Maryland and Rutgers.

The Terrapins and Scarlet Knights have both been dominant all season long, but it just took a battle between the two to determine who was top dog.

On the other side of the leaderboard, parity remains within the rest of the conference..

Johns Hopkins defeated Penn State in a lopsided 13-6 decision this past weekend to re-enter the USILA Coaches Poll ranking.

Meanwhile, Michigan continues to be the lone straggler among the conference's six teams.

Below is a look at the major storylines from the past week of Big Ten lacrosse.

Terrapins reign supreme, Rutgers holds its own

The most highly-anticipated game of the Big Ten lacrosse season thus far saw the two most likely conference championship opponents face off — and this game did not disappoint.

The first half was easily the most competitive half of the conference’s season so far, with the Terrapins and Scarlet Knights trading goals left and right to tie the game at nine apiece by halftime.

Rutgers is widely known as one of the best offenses in college lacrosse this season, but it was its defense that kept it in the game through three quarters, holding a Maryland offense with two Tewaaraton Award watch list members — Logan Wisnauskas and Jared Bernhardt — to only two goals in the quarter.

The fourth quarter told the story as to which team could run with North Carolina and Duke on the national stage, as Maryland’s offense took off for eight goals in the final quarter of play while its defense held Rutgers to only two.

While fifth-year attackman Wisnauskas has been the Terrapins' go-to offensive piece this season, it was his counterpart in Bernhardt who carried the weight against Rutgers.

With seven points on six goals, Bernhardt ripped apart a Scarlet Knight defense that had only allowed a single player to get five or more scores once this season — Ohio State’s Griffin Hughes.

While the Terps solidify themselves as the clear favorite to win the Big Ten, and a top option to win their second national championship in five years, Rutgers showed it can cause problems, too — even in a seven-goal loss.

Michigan falls against Ohio State, drop to 0-4

As many football fans know, Ohio State versus Michigan is a historic rivalry — one that has seen the Buckeyes dominate the Wolverines over a good portion of the past decade.

While this rivalry doesn’t have the same implications in lacrosse as in football, the two teams delivered quite the show this past Sunday as Michigan looked for its first win of the season and Ohio State looked to return to a .500 record.

The Buckeyes took control early, taking a three-goal lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

However, Michigan snapped back in the second quarter with a four-goal showing — cutting Ohio State’s lead to just one at the end of the first half.

But a late offensive push in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Wolverines, who dropped to 0-4 with their 13-10 loss to the scarlet and gray.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes move to Week 5 with a 2-2 record, now just a game behind Rutgers for second in the Big Ten.

In the polls

After a one-week hiatus that saw Johns Hopkins fall out of the top 20, every Big Ten team but Michigan will be ranked entering Week 5 of conference play.

Following its win against Rutgers, Maryland remains at No. 3 — still stuck behind blue-blood programs North Carolina and Duke.

With the loss, Rutgers dropped three spots to No. 7.

Ohio State climbed up two spots to No. 13 with its win against Michigan.

After its blowout win against Penn State, Johns Hopkins re-entered the top 20 at No. 14, the Blue Jays’ highest ranking of the season.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions have fallen to No. 18, risking dropping out of the top 20 entirely with a loss to Michigan in its next contest Saturday.